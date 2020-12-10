Whole Grains Just Got a Whole Lot Tastier with Two New Flavors: Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats® Cinnamon Roll and Kellogg's Special K® Blueberry

With real cinnamon baked inside toasty layers of 100% whole grain frosted biscuit, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll tastes just like your favorite fresh-from-the-bakery cinnamon roll. Made with real cinnamon and 47 grams of whole grains per serving, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll is high in fiber and a good source of seven vitamins and minerals.

Special K Blueberry features the classic Special K ingredients you know and love, paired with real, whole blueberries that will kickstart the day with a burst of berry. Made with 15 grams of whole grains per serving, Special K Blueberry is a good source of 11 key vitamins and minerals.

"At Kellogg, we're always looking for ways to innovate our beloved brands and excite fans with new, nutritious flavors that fuel the whole family," said Cindy Huntington, Brand Director at Kellogg Company. "Whether you're in the mood for something toasty and sweet or fancy something fruity, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry have you covered with delicious flavor and whole grains."

Find new Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry at retailers nationwide starting in December. Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll retails for a suggested price of $3.25 for a 14.3-ounce box and $3.99 for a 22-ounce box. Special K Blueberry retails for a suggested retail price of $3.25 for a 11.6-ounce box and $3.99 for a 16.8-ounce box.

For more information, follow Frosted Mini-Wheats on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and Special K on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company