Whole Mind Wellness: Vive Organic Introduces New Mind & Mood Boost Wellness Shots Designed to Support Mental Well-Being

Available now at Kroger banners nationwide, the new wellness shots are powered by real, organic ingredients with no added sugar or artificial ingredients

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vive Organic, the leader in wellness shots owned by Suja Life, today announced the launch of two new additions to its wellness shot lineup: Mind Boost and Mood Boost. Designed to support mental well-being as part of consumers' daily wellness routines, the new wellness shots are now available at Kroger stores and banners nationwide.

Mind & Mood Boost Wellness Shots

Crafted with real, organic ingredients and no added sugar or artificial additives, Mind Boost and Mood Boost are Vive Organic's latest innovation in its mission to deliver convenient, effective wellness solutions you can feel. Each shot is thoughtfully formulated with functional ingredients – including adaptogens, herbs, and functional mushrooms – and delivers a refreshing, research-backed boost.

"Consumers today are looking for simple, accessible ways to prioritize their mental well-being throughout the day," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "With Mind Boost and Mood Boost, we've created two distinct, organic wellness shots that fit seamlessly into everyday rituals, whether you're looking to support staying focused or elevate your mindset."

Two Targeted Formulations for Everyday Balance

Mind Boost is crafted to complement moments that call for clarity and focus. Designed to support mental acuity, the formula features a blend of organic green tea, L-theanine, bacopa, and functional mushrooms, paired with a blueberry-lychee flavor profile with hints of apple and lemon.

is crafted to complement moments that call for clarity and focus. Designed to support mental acuity, the formula features a blend of organic green tea, L-theanine, bacopa, and functional mushrooms, paired with a blueberry-lychee flavor profile with hints of apple and lemon. Mood Boost is designed to complement a positive, balanced mindset. Made with organic green tea, saffron, 5-HTP, and adaptogenic mushrooms, it delivers a bright, tropical flavor with notes of tangerine, pineapple, and passionfruit.

Both varieties are made with real, organic ingredients, and are free from added sugars, artificial ingredients, and juice concentrates. With approachable flavor profiles and carefully curated ingredient blends, the new shots offer a convenient way to incorporate functional ingredients into everyday wellness habits, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

Expanding Vive Organic's Functional Portfolio

The launch of Mind Boost and Mood Boost builds on Vive Organic's growing portfolio of wellness shots designed to support everyday well-being. Known for its commitment to organic, plant-based ingredients, the brand continues to push the envelope with innovation and formulations that meet consumers where they are, delivering benefits in a quick, effective format.

Shoppers can now find Mind Boost and Mood Boost at Kroger stores and banners nationwide. For more information, visit www.vive-organic.com and follow @vive_organic on Instagram.

About Vive Organic

Vive Organic is the category leading wellness shot, delivering organic, potent, efficacious formulas that are so powerful you'll feel it.

Based in Southern California, the brand leads the category with in demand benefits like immunity, energy, and cognition, delivered by research backed formulas in convenient, 2oz wellness shots made from organic and sustainably sourced ingredients. For over 10 years, Vive Organic has been helping people fuel adventure with powerful every day wellness, available nationwide.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Media Contact:

Isabelle Fama

[email protected]

978-549-5070

SOURCE Vive Organic