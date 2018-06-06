Wholesale Distributors Build Foundation for Growth

Kitchen Art Improves its Business Systems with NetSuite

Started in 1989, Kitchen Art provides design and installation services out of its three offices in Florida through more than 900 job sites a month. To successfully grow its business and manage increasing complexity, Kitchen Art selected NetSuite SuiteSuccess for Wholesale Distribution in September 2016. With SuiteSuccess, Kitchen Art is able to quickly and easily track orders, inventory, finances and operations, while also customizing business-specific workflows across processes like product selection and order entry. As a result, the Kitchen Art management team has been able to improve decision making and drive efficiencies by gaining unprecedented visibility into business operations.

"As we continue to achieve great success in our industry, NetSuite is helping us expand even further in Florida and the southeast US," said Rick Cuseo, VP of Finance, Kitchen Art. "NetSuite, along with our outstanding employees and valued customers, are the secret sauce that help to fuel our growth."

Circle Valve Prepares for Next Stage of Growth with NetSuite

Founded by two friends in 1986, Circle Valve Technologies has grown into a world class supplier of precision valves, fittings and controls. Today, the company operates an 8,000-square-foot facility that houses roughly $1.2 million in inventory. To continue to expand its business, Circle Valve Technologies needed a strong business management system. After a careful evaluation, Circle Valve Technologies selected NetSuite SuiteSuccess for Wholesale Distribution in August 2016 for its comprehensive functionality, cloud-based architecture and ease of implementation.

"Circle Valve Technologies has been built on strong technical expertise, inventory management and customer service," said Chris Simmons, General Manager, Circle Valve Technologies. "To support our next stage of growth, we needed a new business management system and NetSuite has been phenomenal. It's everything we need all in one system. The amount of detail I can get from a customer record just by clicking the dashboard view is staggering."

For more information on SuiteSuccess for Wholesale Distribution, visit: www.netsuite.com/suitesuccesswd.

About Kitchen Art

Since 1989, Kitchen Art has set the standard for high-end custom kitchen cabinetry design and installation, and quality remodeling. To learn more visit http://kitchenartdesigncenter.com.

About Circle Value Technologies

Circle Valve is a value-added distributor and manufacture rep of industrial valves, fittings, filters and measurement control devices for a variety of industries and applications. To learn more visit https://www.circlevalve.com.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 organizations and subsidiaries in 199 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

Follow NetSuite's Cloud blog, Facebook page and @NetSuite Twitter handle for real-time updates.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wholesale-distributors-build-foundation-for-growth-300660529.html

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite

Related Links

http://www.netsuite.com

