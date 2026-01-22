Wholesaler Expertise Takes Center Stage at Access LIVE 2026

The Premier Wine and Spirits Event Returns to Las Vegas February 2 – 5

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) announces programming highlights for Access LIVE 2026, the annual gathering for the beverage alcohol industry, taking place February 2 – 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Under the theme "Beyond the Glass," Access LIVE will unite wholesalers, suppliers, retailers and service partners from across the U.S. and around the globe for three days of networking, dealmaking, business intelligence and product discovery.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to Las Vegas for Access LIVE 2026," said WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton. "We're incredibly honored to host not only veteran wholesalers and suppliers but also in emerging categories and brands who are shaping the future of beverage alcohol. This event delivers something for everyone."

Access LIVE 2026 kicks off with dynamic remarks from WSWA Board Chair Cutter Smith, President of Eder Bros., Inc., and WSWA's Francis Creighton, on the current state of the beverage alcohol industry.

The session continues with "SipSource Trends Update," with analysts Danny Brager and Dale Stratton breaking down the latest data and projections.

Followed by a panel discussion on "Consumer Engagement Tactics for Today's Market," featuring Faud Hannon, VP of New Verticals, DoorDash; Rick Tigner, President and CEO, Jackson Family Wines; Danny Wirtz, Vice Chairman, Breakthru Beverage Group; and Verene de Marffy, CMO, William Grant & Sons. They will unpack how changing consumer preferences continue to reshape the industry landscape.

The opening session will close with a fireside chat with Stan Hastings, CEO of Moon Distributors, and NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. The four‑time Super Bowl champion and founder of Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will share the story of building his brand, passing along leadership insights, and ending with bold predictions for Super Bowl.

WSWA's Brand Battle — the iconic, Shark Tank‑style competition where emerging wine and spirits brands pitch their products to industry experts — returns to the Main Stage on Tuesday. Contenders in this year's milestone 10th-anniversary edition include:

This year's judging panel includes Clark Calvert of Lipman Brothers, Megan Iaccino of Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, Michael Page of Breakthru Beverage Group, Lacey Sadoff of Badger Liquor and Gary Gruver of Marriott International.

On Wednesday morning, WineForward (hosted by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits) takes over the Main Stage with a symposium open to all attendees. This in‑depth conversation will feature top industry voices dissecting emerging trends, shifting consumer behavior, the tailwinds facing producers, wholesalers and retailers, and where the segment is headed next.

The LIVE Stage, located in the heart of the exhibit hall, will feature thought‑provoking discussions designed to help attendees manage pressing issues and seize new opportunities. Sessions, taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, include:

Inside the Minds of On-Premise Operators.

From Trend to Tier: How Non-Alc Strengthens the Three-Tier System.

Flavor in Focus: A Zero-Proof Tasting Experience.

TTB Supplier Bootcamp and Q&A.

Operational Efficiencies in Brand Building.

The Hidden Time Drains Burdening Your GTM Team—and What Leaders Can Do.

Start Small, End Big: Building Purpose-Driven Brands That Create Real Impact.

Returning to Access LIVE, The Hub is the central destination for brands looking to grow, stand out and connect:

The Content Lab : A fully equipped on‑site production studio where exhibiting brands can create professional photos (The Apartment Creative Studio) and videos (Pour Agency) for social media, marketing campaigns and brand decks.

A fully equipped on‑site production studio where exhibiting brands can create professional photos (The Apartment Creative Studio) and videos (Pour Agency) for social media, marketing campaigns and brand decks. Brand Building Bar: One‑on‑one strategy sessions for supplier attendees with seasoned wholesaler professionals.

One‑on‑one strategy sessions for supplier attendees with seasoned wholesaler professionals. Mixology Workshops: Open to all attendees, this area features daily interactive demos with expert mixologists.

WSWA extends its gratitude to the sponsors whose support makes Access LIVE possible: American Distilled Spirits Alliance (ADSA), Andavi, Fat Ice, Grey Goose, Hendrick's Gin, Highlandia, Licor 43, MHW, Supplier Cloud, Teeling Whiskey, The Tasting Alliance, Western Spirits and more.

To register or sponsor, please visit accesslive.wswa.org.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE26.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christy Moran

Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing

[email protected] | (202) 669-3293

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America