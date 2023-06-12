Wholesome Cannabis Storefront, Megan's Organic Market, Opens in Corona

CORONA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan's Organic Market, a women-owned cannabis storefront, is thrilled to announce it's opening doors in Corona at 1655 Commerce Street, marking the company's second location. The welcoming storefront offers a comfortable and convenient cannabis retail shopping experience with a high-quality product selection at an affordable price point. Starting Thursday, May 25th, shoppers can visit the storefront daily from 6:30am-10pm.

Megan's Organic Market (affectionately known as MOM) is not your typical dispensary. Inside the newly reimagined industrial building, customers are welcomed into a warm and whimsical design that delights. Knowledgeable team members greet customers upon arrival and whisk them away to a place where they can ﬁnd the perfect cannabis solution for their individual needs. Cannabis-infused wellness products, mints, gummies, and chocolate, as well as cannabis bud, prerolls, vapes, and concentrates, are all displayed on tables and shelves for customers to pick up and check out. This open concept shopping space is part of the company's commitment to creating an inviting and approachable place where customers feel like friends.

"Bringing our wholesome experience to Corona is an exciting milestone for us," said Megan Souza, CEO and co-founder at Megan's Organic Market. "Knowing that MOM will be many people's ﬁrst introduction to legal cannabis retail, we want to do it right. That's why we take an individualized approach to our compassionate service. We're dedicated to helping customers ﬁnd the right cannabis solution for their unique situation among our wide selection of low THC, non-combustible cannabis options."

With an intimate understanding of the cannabis industry at all levels from seed to sale, Souza has shaped her wholesome storefronts to combat stereotypes and welcome consumers from all walks of life. She places an emphasis on education and a special focus on new users, providing resources both in store and on the MOM website so users can make informed decisions.

"I am looking forward to serving on the Advisory Board for Megan's Organic Market (MOM) because they are a woman-owned business and they will undoubtedly provide much needed resources to our community and local organizations. I hope my experience and role in the community can help beneﬁt our City, residents, and businesses," states Deserie Ramirez, Corona Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Operations and Megan's Organic Market Advisory Board member.

The city of Corona can expect not only an exceptional cannabis retail experience from MOM, but also a strong dedication to the local community. The MOM team has shown this commitment early on by volunteering for a Corona community improvement project painting park benches, curbs, and lamp posts. With its exemplary track record of responsible community stewardship, MOM will continue to dedicate volunteer hours, contribute to a Community Beneﬁt Fund, and implement a monthly Medical Compassion Program to provide free cannabis products to qualifying medical patients. By choosing MOM, residents of Corona can trust that their support will contribute to the growth and wellbeing of the local community.

Ofﬁcially opened as of 4:20 on May 25th, MOM's main celebration comes June 17th, when they will host an ofﬁcial Grand Opening celebration, ﬁlled with spectacular deals, exclusive penny bags, delicious food, entertainment, vendor booths, and more. Members of the media and public are invited to join the grand opening celebrations.

About Megan's Organic Market

Established in 2010, Megan's Organic Market (MOM) is a women-owned and values-driven cannabis company that seeks to remove the stigma of cannabis consumption and advance wellbeing through social and environmental responsibility, education, and access to the safest, highest-quality products. Every MOM storefront is a wholesome experience with compassionate customer service, open access to a broad variety of uniquely-curated products, and a warm and whimsical design that delights visitors. On track to enter additional national markets in the coming months, MOM is poised for success and worth staying tuned in to. Megan's Organic Market is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. They operate under License No. C10-0000728-LIC, with Corona License No. C10-0001176-LIC. For more information, please visit www.megansorganicmarket.com and follow @SayHighMOM on Instagram and Facebook.

