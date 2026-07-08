WholeYouNYC, New York's largest designated Social Care Network, screens nearly 600,000 Medicaid members for health-related social needs

Network's scale and impact demonstrate the value of New York's Medicaid 1115 Waiver.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Health Solutions (PHS), New York City's largest public health nonprofit, announced today that its social care network (SCN), WholeYouNYC, has screened nearly 600,000 Medicaid members for health-related social needs across Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan since the network's launch in 2022. WholeYouNYC now screens approximately 2,000 Medicaid members each day, demonstrating strong demand for its innovative, community-based model that connects Medicaid members with trusted nonprofit service providers to address health-related social needs.

The WholeYouNYC SCN is a successful demonstration case for addressing social determinants of health through Medicaid—as well as a resounding proof of concept for New York's Medicaid 1115 Waiver program, which is currently set to expire in March 2027. Services offered through WholeYouNYC's network range from food and nutrition assistance, housing and utility support, transportation, care management services, legal aid, youth training and development, health insurance, maternal support, sexual health services, and many more. By addressing these social and economic obstacles as a part of a person's healthcare, WholeYouNYC strengthens long-term and preventive care while helping New Yorkers better manage chronic conditions and avoid costly hospital stays.

WholeYouNYC is one of nine New York Social Care Networks, designed to address health-related social needs and made possible through the state's Medicaid 1115 Waiver. Led and operated by PHS, the WholeYouNYC SCN is the largest social care network in New York, representing 30% of the state's Medicaid membership. After screening nearly 600,000 members, WholeYouNYC has now screened more than 25% of the region's Medicaid members.

"WholeYouNYC is a public health success story – showing that it is possible to screen and address health-related social needs at scale through trusted community partnerships," said Zachariah Hennessy, Chief Strategy Officer of Public Health Solutions and Executive Vice President of WholeYouNYC. "At the same time, this progress depends on sustained investment. The extraordinary demand we've seen across New York City demonstrates why Social Care Networks must continue beyond March 2027. The services we provide in the communities in New York City make the urgent case for this program's long-term stabilization and expansion."

The Social Care Network works by connecting Medicaid members to a diverse network of over 200 trusted community-based organizations, based on needs identified in the screening process. If someone needs non-medical transportation to access care or essential services, WholeYouNYC arranges a ride. If a chronic condition requires a specialized diet that a family cannot afford, WholeYouNYC connects them with medically tailored nutrition assistance. When housing instability threatens a family's well-being, WholeYouNYC helps connect them to resources that can prevent eviction and promote long-term stability. By addressing health-related social needs alongside medical care, the network helps members access the support they need to improve their overall health and well-being.

Community settings are often where these needs first come to light, as illustrated by the experience of Mykela, a WholeYouNYC participant and the mother of a Medicaid-enrolled son. Last summer, Mykela and her family attended a WholeYouNYC community health fair in Brooklyn. Mykela completed a health-related social needs screening and eligibility assessment, and through WholeYouNYC's navigation support, received housing assistance—including six months of back rent to prevent eviction—and food assistance. In Mykela's words, WholeYouNYC gave her "peace of mind." By avoiding eviction, she was able to focus on caring for her son, supporting her family, and continuing her studies while working to provide for them.

"WholeYouNYC is a successful demonstration case for the effectiveness of the New York State Medicaid 1115 Waiver, which allows us to test and establish comprehensive public health models like this," said Cassaundra Howell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Health Solutions. "Social determinants of health, like access to healthy food and stable housing, are critical to every New Yorker's well-being. Social Care Networks like WholeYouNYC are a crucial piece of the public health puzzle, and we urge policymakers to make sustained investments in these proven models to ensure that they have the resources to continue serving New Yorkers beyond March 2027."

"Congratulations to Public Health Solutions WholeYouNYC on reaching the incredible milestone," said Marina Fanshteyn, Director of Development and Operations at United Hands Organization. "We are proud to partner with WholeYouNYC and grateful for their commitment to bringing trusted community organizations like United Hands Organization (UHO) to the table. By working together, we are expanding equitable access to care for Deaf, Deaf Blind, and Limited English Proficient (LEP) communities and demonstrating that lasting health equity is built through collaboration, accessibility, and trust."

"I was proud to be among the first elected officials to bring community-based organizations together, in the 57th Assembly District in Brooklyn, to learn about and participate in WholeYouNYC," said NYS Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest. "The nearly 600,000 screenings conducted by this network demonstrate what is possible when we invest in trusted local organizations that understand the needs of our communities and connect residents to critical resources that improve health and well-being. This milestone is powerful evidence that New York's Medicaid 1115 Waiver is working, and why policymakers must ensure these investments continue beyond 2027."

For more information about WholeYouNYC, visit wholeyou.nyc.

About Public Health Solutions

Health disparities among New Yorkers are large, persistent, and increasing. Public Health Solutions exists to change that trajectory and support underserved New Yorkers and their families to achieve optimal health and build pathways to reach their potential. As the largest public health nonprofit serving New York City, we improve health outcomes and help communities thrive by providing direct services to low-income families, supporting community-based organizations through our long-standing public-private partnerships, and bridging the gap between healthcare and community services. Learn more at www.healthsolutions.org.

Media Contacts:

Grace Gabala

Senior Director of Communications

Public Health Solutions

646-619-6407

[email protected]

Carla Pisarro

Group Gordon

203-571-8334

[email protected]

SOURCE Public Health Solutions