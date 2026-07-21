Whop Launches Command-Line Interface, Bringing Full Stack API Access to Every Business Owner-And Their AI Agent Armies

New command-line interface (CLI) is built for use by humans and AI agents alike, empowering business growth in plain language prompts

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whop, the company building the first end-to-end API for running a business, today announced the launch of Whop CLI (Command-Line Interface), a new product that gives any business owner on Whop easy access to the platform's full API, whether they operate it themselves or collaborate with an AI agent. Whop CLI equips users with a clear, simple language approach to Whop's full suite of business tools, making capabilities previously available only to developers accessible to every entrepreneur.

Whop CLI

Whop's API is what businesses use to build payment flows, manage users, run ads, and more. Until now, getting the most out of it meant knowing how to code. Now, those capabilities are available as simple commands that business owners and their AI agent tools can run. A brand-new business can now easily get a live product running with a shareable checkout link simply by chatting with their favorite agent. Whop CLI allows businesses to build fast, one command at a time.

"Businesses use Whop to help them grow faster, and the fact that many of them don't have a dedicated engineering team to scale and build has been a major roadblock," said Steven Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Whop. "Whop CLI closes that gap instantly, connecting businesses with our end to end API. Whether you're a developer or someone who's never written a line of code in your life, you now have the same access to the full power of Whop."

Business owners can now run wide swaths of their operations with Whop CLI: launching products and setting prices, spinning up ad campaigns, checking sales stats, and moving money. It extends Whop's infrastructure to the API layer, giving every business owner on the platform a full toolkit, which once took entire teams to operate. Their agent can use the CLI to evolve the business in seconds, without needing to write a single line of code. Whop CLI meets entrepreneurs where they are, combining the power of Whop's API with the accessibility of natural language to make the platform's most powerful features available to anyone building a business.

Whop CLI is the latest product from Whop, adding to the platform's infrastructure enabling anyone, anywhere, to launch a business. It builds on Whop's recent Whop Cards and Whop Ads launch, and API growing partnerships with Replit, Poke, Cal.com and more, further empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Whop CLI is available now to Whop users with an active account. To learn more about Whop CLI visit LINK.

About Whop

Whop is a financial technology company on a mission to provide the world with sustainable income. Our vision is to create the world's largest internet market, where people can create, connect, and transact all from a single platform. Whop enables individuals and businesses to accept payments, launch ventures, and engage with others across the network. Today, people on Whop earn ~$4 billion annually across 145 countries. For more information, visit whop.com

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SOURCE Whop