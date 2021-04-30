WHP Global Adds Sock Collection for Joseph Abboud

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global has entered into a licensing agreement with Bespoke Fashion, LLC to design, develop and distribute a new collection of socks for the Joseph Abboud brand. The new offering of men's casual and dress socks is slated to launch Fall 2021 and will be available at retail throughout the United States and Canada.

Joseph Abboud Launches Sock Collection

WHP Global Chief Commercial Officer Stanley Silverstein stated, "We are pleased to partner with Bespoke Fashion to bring a key new category to customers who are looking to experience the quality, comfort and discerning style for which the Joseph Abboud brand is known. The new sock collection is one of several initiatives we have planned for Joseph Abboud as we look to expand this powerful brand into a broader range of lifestyle categories for our global customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with WHP Global and add the Joseph Abboud brand to our growing men's hosiery division," said Danielle Mandelbaum, Bespoke Fashion CEO. "Combining the rich heritage of Joseph Abboud with our passion for product, innovation and sales driven results we are looking forward to building this business together."

In addition to the new sock collection, the Joseph Abboud brand offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear across a variety of categories. The iconic American men's fashion brand was founded in 1987 and features timeless designs to fit every man. Together Joseph Abboud, JOE Joseph Abboud and Bespoke Joseph Abboud generate over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands, Marchon Eyewear, and E-Gluck Watches in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan.

For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. WHP manages over $3 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands. In 2020, the company launched WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About Bespoke Fashion, LLC

Founded in 2012, Bespoke Fashion has grown over the last decade to become one of the menswear industry's leading accessories companies. Headquartered in NYC, this "Design House" develops and wholesales Men's neckwear, hosiery, underwear, and masks to major retailers worldwide. From global brands to private brand product, Bespoke Fashion prides itself on always being customer focused and product driven.

Media Contact:

WHP Global:

Jaime Cassavechia

212-518-4771

[email protected]

SOURCE WHP Global

