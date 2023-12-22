WHP Global and Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A. Partner with Fashioncenter GmbH to Expand LOTTO® brand in Central Europe

Lotto active lifestyle apparel and footwear for men, women and kids will be presented in Summer 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, one of the world's largest brand management companies and owner of the LOTTO® brand, has signed a long-term license agreement with Norderstedt-based Fashioncenter GmbH. A subsidiary of the Schmidt Group, Fashioncenter was most recently entrusted with the license for the Kappa brand for 25 years and is now taking over the product development and distribution of Lotto's lifestyle footwear and sports fashion apparel in Germany and Poland.

Fashioncenter will work closely with Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A. ("LSI"), which operates the core performance categories for the Lotto brand in Europe among other key markets. The new Lotto lifestyle collections will be presented in Summer 2024 and expected to be available in stores at the start of Fall/Winter 2024. 

With this partnership, Lotto will expand its presence in Central Europe in the lifestyle and fashion sector. "We are excited to welcome the Schmidt Group as our partner, leveraging not only their experience in distributing lifestyle brands, but also their extensive network within two of Europe's top markets. We expect this partnership will significantly increase our footprint in this important region," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global.

Cornelia Schmidt, CEO of Fashioncenter, is looking forward to the collaboration with the traditional Italian performance sports brand: "We are looking forward to expanding Lotto's brand presence in Germany and Poland. Our team is full of ideas and zest for action and is already working on the first lifestyle collections."

Under the name "Lotto Life's", Fashioncenter GmbH will offer apparel and footwear collections that have a sporty foundation but are designed for everyday wear thanks to a stronger fashion component. "Lotto Life's" will combine the lifestyle and active segments to offer retailers a wide variety of products for sport and leisure.

"Our companies have a shared vision for the future growth of the Lotto brand in Germany and Poland. We look forward to a long and successful partnership as we introduce new products inspired by Italian style and love for sport to the region expanding our customers base beyond performance apparel and footwear into the larger lifestyle space," said Andrea Tomat, President & CEO of LSI and Cornelia Schmidt CEO Fashioncenter.

Schmidt Group
The Schmidt Group is a traditional family business based in Norderstedt near Hamburg. The company was founded in 1906. In the early days, the import of cotton was the company's core business. These many years of experience in the textile sector were combined with innovative product development, efficient logistics and state-of-the-art information technology. Today, the Schmidt Group is a modern textile service provider with a Hanseatic tradition. With over 2000 customers from more than 50 countries, the company has a strong distribution network. Over the past 25 years, the Schmidt Group has supported a large number of brands and successfully integrated the areas of product development, sourcing, distribution and logistics.

WHP Global
WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, G-STAR RAW®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a majority interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.
Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. Over the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Agnieszka Radwańska, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing Lotto. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lottosport.comFacebook and Instagram.

