WHP Global and Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A. Partner with MAP Active to Expand LOTTO® Footprint in Southeast Asia

NEW YORK and JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing global brand management firms in the world, announced today a partnership for the Lotto® brand with PT. MAP Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk ("MAA" or "MAP Active"), the Sports, Kids, and Leisure subsidiary of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI), and an ASEAN leader in the sales and marketing of premium brands. Under the terms of the agreement, MAA will serve as Lotto's regional partner across Southeast Asia to further grow the retail footprint of Lotto's apparel, footwear and accessories business through an omnichannel approach that includes standalone stores, wholesale, and e-commerce distribution.

Founded in 1973 in Italy, Lotto is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear, apparel and accessories, which feature the signature double diamond logo. Lotto is rooted in Soccer and Tennis and has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit and Andriy Shevchenko, and top athletes including tennis Grand Slam champions John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone and Marion Bartoli. Today, Lotto is distributed in over 100 countries and is a major force in both soccer and tennis. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players and more than 200 professional tennis players around the world, including current world No. 2 ranked women's tennis sensation Ons Jabeur in singles and in the WTA doubles ranking, No. 1 Elise Martens and No. 3 Katerina Siniakova.

"Lotto already has a strong business in Malaysia through a long-term license with Prestige Sports and we are thrilled to bring a regional omnichannel retail partner like MAA into the fold. Working together with our anchor partner, Lotto Sport Italia, MAA will focus on growing our iconic brand in their home market of Indonesia, as well as important markets in Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer of WHP Global, which owns the Lotto brand.

"MAP Active is delighted to be partnering with WHP and growing the global iconic Lotto brand throughout Southeast Asia. Enthusiasts will have a better access to Lotto exclusive products such as footwear, bags, balls, and accessories in both brick-and-mortar and online stores across the country as well as throughout the region," said Nicholas Jones, Vice President Director of MAA.

PT MAP Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPA) is an ASEAN 'brand commerce' entity managing and marketing international brands throughout the territories of Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. A subsidiary of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI), MAPA operate more than 40 exclusive brands across 1,199 stores in over 100 ASEAN cities and 10 online sites. Its three principal business lines are Sports, Leisure, and Kids which are sold via mono and wholly owned multi brand store formats including Planet Sports, Sports Station, Golf House, and Kidz Station. In 2018, the company acquired Astec, a leading regional brand in badminton, fitness, and leisure activities founded by Olympic Champions, Alan Budikusuma and Susi Susanti. For more information about MAPA, please visit www.mapactive.id.

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, and BABIES"R"US®, as well as a controlling interest in the ISAAC MIZRAHI® brand. Collectively the brands generate USD$4.2 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. During the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lotto.it.

