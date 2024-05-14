WHP Global and Tailored Brands Extend and Expand Partnership for JOSEPH ABBOUD Fashion Brand

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, a leading brand management firm, and Tailored Brands, Inc., a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of menswear, today announced the expansion and extension of their licensing partnership for the iconic Joseph Abboud® brand.

Under the extended long-term agreement, Tailored Brands will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell Joseph Abboud branded tailored clothing and sportswear in the United States and Canada, with plans to grow the brand. The extension of this partnership underscores the successful collaboration between Tailored Brands and WHP Global, which acquired the Joseph Abboud brand in 2020, as well as the continued strength of the Joseph Abboud brand in the menswear fashion market.

Joseph Abboud, known for its timeless style, impeccable craftsmanship, and sophisticated designs has been a cornerstone of the menswear industry for decades. With Tailored Brands' expertise in delivering high-quality tailored clothing and sportswear to consumers through various channels, the partnership has consistently delivered exceptional products that resonate with discerning customers. Today, Joseph Abboud is a top selling brand at Men's Wearhouse with a robust Made in America tailored business operated out of the longstanding Joseph Abboud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. As the largest tailored clothing factory in the United States, Tailored Brands serves as a significant employer in the manufacturing community, proudly creating domestically produced goods in the heart of New England.

"Extending our partnership for the Joseph Abboud brand will help ensure that we continue to deliver a proven solution for our customers," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "Joseph Abboud is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage and a loyal customer base. We are proud to continue to bring Joseph Abboud's timeless style and exceptional quality to our customers, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with WHP Global."

"Tailored Brands is delivering exceptional results, and we are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with them for the Joseph Abboud fashion brand," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global. "Tailored Brands is an outstanding partner led by a winning management team. We look forward to continuing to work together to further elevate the Joseph Abboud brand and expand its reach in North America."

The extension of the partnership between WHP Global and Tailored Brands reaffirms their shared commitment to delivering high-quality menswear products that embody sophistication, style, and craftsmanship. Customers can expect to see continued innovation and excellence in the Joseph Abboud collection as the partnership enters its next phase.

ABOUT TAILORED BRANDS

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best for their most important moments through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.ca, and www.kgstores.com.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

