WHP Global Announces New License with Dray for LOTTO in Brazil

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global announced today a new long-term license for LOTTO® with Dray Indústria e Comércio, a specialized and innovation-driven sports footwear and clothing company. As part of the license agreement, Dray will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, promote, and distribute the LOTTO brand in Brazil.

LOTTO, a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative, performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories, which feature its iconic logo of a tennis court over a soccer field. Rich in soccer history, LOTTO has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., as well as elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit, and Andriy Shevchenko. Today, LOTTO is distributed in over 100 countries and is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players.

Rudemar Dobronz, Director of Dray Indústria e Comércio, expressed enthusiasm about relaunching Lotto in Brazil, stating, "By merging Lotto's historic legacy with Dray's extensive experience in the Brazilian footwear and sportswear market, we are poised to create a powerful partnership that will resonate deeply with consumers."

Aiming for a public launch in the second half of 2024, the Lotto product portfolio offered in Brazil will feature footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment categories.

Margaret Kivett, SVP of WHP Global's Athletic Vertical, added, "Partnering with Dray to bring LOTTO products back in a meaningful way to Brazil, a country passionate about soccer, is an exciting opportunity. We are thrilled to connect with Brazilian consumers and offer them high-quality athletic gear that embodies the spirit of the game."

ABOUT DRAY

DRAY Industria e Comercio Ltda has been operating in Brazil for three decades, being one of the main references in the sporting goods segment in the country. The headquarters is based in the city of Saudades in Santa Catarina. Recognized in the market as a brand of quality and modern design, DRAY products are found in the best footwear and sporting goods stores throughout Brazil. DRAY is committed to ensuring the well-being of its employees and always delivering excellent products in accordance with consumer demands.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of powerful consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

