WHP Global Announces Deal with NEXCOM to Bring the Magic of Toys"R"Us® to Military Families

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, parent of Toys"R"Us, the world's leading authority in toys and play, announced today a license agreement with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) to open Toys"R"Us shops within its NEX stores.

Rendering of new Toys"R"Us shop-in-shop at NEX Oceana in Virginia Beach, VA.

Beginning this Fall, Toys"R"Us will launch at NEX Oceana in Virginia Beach, VA, followed by a second location at NEX Jacksonville, FL. The Toys"R"Us NEX shops will showcase a wide selection of the hottest toys and games for Toys"R"Us kids of all ages. Navy families can shop for their favorite toys, capture memories with the beloved mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, and rediscover their love of play.

"We are thrilled to team up with NEXCOM to bring the joy and excitement of Toys"R"Us to Navy families around the globe," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global. "This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and provide a unique shopping experience that caters specifically to the needs of those who serve our country."

Commenting on behalf of NEXCOM, "To better serve our deserving patrons, this launch and newest venture in the toy retail industry is incredibly exciting for our global NEX team," said Richard Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. "For our military families, we hope this Toys"R"Us expansion evokes a deep sense of nostalgia, while also providing an even greater selection and a more engaging experience!"

The launch of the first Toys"R"Us shop at NEX is set just in time for the holiday season, with additional stores to follow in 2025. Navy families can look forward to exclusive promotions, special events, and a wide selection of toys that inspire imagination and play.

About Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us is a global leader in the toy industry, celebrating the joys of childhood and play for over 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. In the U.S., Toys"R"Us can be found inside every Macy's store, at flagship locations at American Dream and Mall of America, and online at toysrus.com. Globally, the brand generates more than USD $2 billion in annual retail sales through over 1,400 stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries. Toys"R"Us is owned by WHP Global, a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate USD$7 billion in retail sales. Follow @toysrus on social for the latest updates.

About NEXCOM

The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy's quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today's military operational environment. As further sustainment to Navy Warfighters and military families, 100% of the command's earnings are directed to Navy quality of life programs, amounting to over $3.7 billion since 1946. NEXCOM's enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.

