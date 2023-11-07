WHP Global Announces International Expansion Plans for the EXPRESS® Brand

New deals will bring the EXPRESS brand to Indonesia and Paraguay as well as expand its presence in Mexico and Central America

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing global brand management firms in the world, today announced plans for the global expansion of the EXPRESS® brand as part of its strategic partnership with Express, Inc.. WHP Global recently signed long-term licensing deals to bring the EXPRESS brand to new markets, including Indonesia with PT MAP and Paraguay with Kemsa, as well as grow the brand's presence in Mexico with IB Group, a new anchor retail partner in the territory. In addition, WHP Global entered into a license agreement with existing Express international partner Fastco to grow the brand's retail footprint in Central America with the opening of four new EXPRESS retail flagship stores in key locations through 2026.

Image of EXPRESS King of Prussia store. Courtesy EXPRESS®.

"Bringing the EXPRESS brand into new and emerging markets is our first major move for the brand since entering into a strategic partnership with Express to scale the iconic fashion brand and expand its international reach," said WHP Global Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman. "We are excited to bring on a strong network of best-in-class retail companies in these key markets as we embark on the next chapter in the evolution of the EXPRESS brand."

In January 2023, Express and WHP Global entered into a mutually transformative, strategic partnership which includes an intellectual property joint venture intended to scale the EXPRESS brand through new domestic category licensing and international expansion opportunities. WHP Global's international strategy for the EXPRESS brand includes a full omnichannel launch beginning in 2024 with the opening of flagship stores and e-commerce channels featuring men's and women's apparel as well as select categories including footwear, intimates, accessories and more. A robust shop-in-shop concept will also be introduced in Mexico and Indonesia.

The EXPRESS brand launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place. Today, EXPRESS is a brand with a purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - powered by a styling community. There are over 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app.

Further details on specific market initiatives and store openings will be announced closer to launch.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. The company signed an agreement to acquire the G-STAR RAW brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

