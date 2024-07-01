WHP Global Announces New License with FFI Global for G-STAR Kids Line

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, a leading brand management firm, announced a long-term licensing agreement with FFI Global to expand the G-STAR brand offering in the children's apparel market. This partnership will leverage FFI Global's expertise and extensive market reach to introduce a fresh new line of innovative children's clothing under the G-STAR name.

WHP Global

G-STAR, renowned for its pioneering approach to denim, will now cater to a younger generation by offering a range of fashion-forward, and durable clothing options for kids. This new collection will feature jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and accessories, all designed with the same commitment to quality and sustainability that has defined the brand. The focus will be on creating garments that are not only stylish and durable, but also comfortable for active children.

Lynn Flynn, EVP Fashion Vertical at WHP Global, which owns the G-STAR brand said "We are thrilled to partner with FFI Global to strengthen G-STAR's presence in the children's market. This strategic partnership allows us to tap into one of the fastest growing demographics and offer high-quality, fashionable solutions to the next generation of consumers."

Anupam Kothari, Chairman of FFI Group added: "We are excited to join forces with WHP Global and the G-STAR brand. Our expertise in children's apparel and wide distribution network, combined with G-STAR's innovative design and commitment to sustainability, will create a powerful offering for young customers and their parents."

Continuing G-STAR's commitment to sustainability, the kids' lines will incorporate sustainable materials including organic cotton and recycled fabrics, aligning with the growing consumer demand for responsible fashion.

The new G-STAR kids' collection is set to launch in early 2025 and will be available throughout Europe, Australia, South Africa, Canada and the United States.

ABOUT G-STAR

G-STAR is dedicated to the cloth, the craft and the culture of denim since 1989. It has a unique position as a progressive denim brand, creating the future of denim. G-STAR is driven by creativity, constantly turning ideas into denim, while consistently following their own distinctive path.

The premium denim brand operates worldwide with a focus on the United States, Europe, Japan and South Africa.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

ABOUT FFI GLOBAL

Based in Vicenza, a fashion hub in Northeast Italy, FFI Global SRL has been a leader in providing end-to-end solutions for brands for more than 35 years. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and fostering sustainable growth with innovative, fashion-forward products throughout Europe and North America. FFI Global SRL continues to thrive, establishing new benchmarks for success in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit www.ffi-global.com.

Media Contacts:

WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

[email protected]

+1 (646) 701-7041

FFI Global SRL

Giulia Stefani

[email protected]

+393453687931

SOURCE WHP Global