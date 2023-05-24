WHP GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF BONOBOS BRAND ACQUISITION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EXPR

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm, announced today that it has closed the joint acquisition of the Bonobos® brand with strategic partner Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR). 

In conjunction with this transaction, WHP Global and EXPR have entered into an exclusive long-term license agreement granting EXPR the right to use the intellectual property acquired by WHP Global for the operation of the Bonobos business in the United States.

WHP Global acquires the Bonobos brand in partnership with EXPR.
"The acquisition of Bonobos marks an important milestone in our partnership with EXPR and adds an innovative DTC men's fashion brand to the WHP Global portfolio," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global.

WHP Global's brand portfolio now includes more than 10 powerful brands that are approaching $7 billion in global retail sales across three verticals including fashion, athletic, and hard goods.

For additional background on the Bonobos acquisition, please read the announcement press release here.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL
WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands are approaching $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

