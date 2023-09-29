WHP Global Announces Toys"R"Us® Retail Expansion to Air, Land and Sea

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company"), parent company of Toys"R"Us ®, unveils bold new plans for the expansion of the iconic toy brand. The Company announced today a partnership with Go! Retail Group to roll out Toys"R"Us flagship stores nationwide in the U.S. beginning in 2024. In addition, WHP is set to bring Toys"R"Us to the travel industry with a new retail experience for airports and cruise ships. The first Toys"R"Us airport store will open in November at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport through a partnership with Duty Free Americas.

Rendering of Toys"R"Us flagship concept.

"The Toys"R"Us brand is growing fast and our expansion into air, land and sea is a testament to the brand's strength," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global. "Since acquiring Toys"R"Us, we have increased our global retail footprint by more than 50% with openings in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Dubai, and Mexico. We now have over 1,400 stores and e-commerce sites across 31 countries, and as we head into 2024, we are excited to bring Toys"R"Us to consumers everywhere, whether you're visiting one of our stores at Macy's, at our flagships, in an airport, or onboard a cruise ship."

Toys"R"Us marked its return in the U.S., opening a 20,000 sq ft. flagship at American Dream in 2021, followed by the launch of 452 Toys"R"Us shops at Macy's stores nationwide in 2022. In partnership with Go! Retail Group, Toys"R"Us flagship stores will open in prime locations that complement the existing retail footprint at Macy's. Similar to the global flagship at American Dream, the new flagship stores will serve as epicenters of immersive fun, providing customers with a destination to explore and discover the hottest toys.

"As a specialty retailer and with deep roots in the toy and game industry, we are thrilled and honored to partner with WHP Global to expand the base of Toys"R"Us flagship stores," said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group. "With over 30 years of experience in all 50 states, our focus will be to do what we do best -- provide valuable brick-and-mortar logistics and operational excellence to this iconic brand."

In early November, the first Toys"R"Us airport store will open in Terminal A at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the world's second busiest airport. This first-of-its-kind airport store will open in time for the busy holiday season and will be operated by leading travel retailer Duty Free Americas. Passengers will be able to shop for their favorite toy brands and exclusive regional merchandise from the new Toys"R"Us airport store.

As the travel retail market continues to rise, Toys"R"Us has embarked on designing a retail experience for the cruise industry. This innovative retail store will offer a wide range of toys and exclusive cruise-themed merchandise for children and families during their voyages, ensuring that the magic of Toys"R"Us is accessible to consumers wherever their adventures take them.

For more than 70 years, Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,400 stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. The company signed an agreement to acquire the G-STAR RAW brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

About Go! Retail Group

Go! Retail Group focuses on precision retailing, leveraging excellence in logistics and store management. Since 1993, Go! Retail Group has successfully operated the largest fleet of pop-up stores in the world, is the largest retailer of calendars in the world, and is the largest independently owned toy and game store retailer in the U.S. The business has grown to include operations in seven countries, flagship year-round stores, in-house brands, and multiple e-commerce sites. Go! Retail Group owns, operates, and/or manages Calendars.com, Go! Toys & Games, Calendar Club Canada, Calendar Club UK, Calendar Club Australia, Attic Salt, NIQUEA.D, Snoozimals, Tiny Headed Kingdom, Kobioto, and as of 2023, is proud to add Toys"R"Us.

