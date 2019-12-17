WHP Global Further Expands Anne Klein with New Partnership in Mexico

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has signed a new long-term master license in Mexico with lifestyle group IBV Licensing to market and distribute the Anne Klein brand across all approved channels of distribution. IBV expects to launch its first line of women's apparel, sportswear, home and accessories for Anne Klein in Mexico beginning in late Fall 2020. Anne Klein exclusive retail stores are expected to open in Mexico by Fall 2021.

"As we continue to invest in the Anne Klein business, we are pleased to see that demand for the brand around the globe is growing in tandem. Today's announcement of our expansion plans to Mexico follows our recent announcement of expansion to China, and we see further global growth opportunities in our future," said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global Chairman and CEO. Shmidman added, "We are very much looking forward to working with the experienced team at IBV to bring Anne Klein to a new population of consumers."

WHP acquired the Anne Klein brand in July 2019 and is focused on growing the fashion brand's global reach through international expansion, new key product categories and by investing significantly in marketing, social media, and increasing brand engagement. The company signed a master license deal in China with 7GEGE, recently announced an agreement with One Jeanswear Group to launch Anne Klein Jeans, and now has expanded into Mexico.

Anne Klein International Shop in Shop store.

"With its timeless fashion heritage and classic styling, we are thrilled to welcome Anne Klein to our portfolio of brands," said Patricio Ibarra, Co-CEO of IBV Licensing. "We believe there is a very large opportunity to strengthen the brand both in stores and online."

"Anne Klein is a highly recognized brand in Mexico, and we are confident that Mexican consumers will receive it with great enthusiasm. The brand is iconic, elegant and classic, qualities with which Mexican consumers identify themselves," added Jack Meschoulam, Co-CEO of IBV Licensing. An iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry.

The new collection will be sold at department stores, online, at upscale specialty shops in Mexico, and Anne Klein branded stores.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is focused on the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About IBV Licensing

IBV Licensing is a group of companies with over more than 30 years of experience in the Mexican market specializing in the representation, distribution and operation of brands in the world of fashion and lifestyle. We have a wide range of distribution channels including boutique stores, department stores, price clubs and specialty stores. Our mission is to favor our clients, licensees, retailers and final consumers through the use of our brands.

