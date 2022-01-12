WHP Global Signs Deal to Launch Anne Klein Bath & Body

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with A. P. Deauville to launch a line of bath and body care products for the Anne Klein brand. With product shipping this month, Anne Klein Bath & Body products will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada.

"With self-care at an all-time high, we are thrilled to be partnering with A.P. Deauville to bring to life an elevated bath and body collection for the Anne Klein brand in one of the highest growth sectors of the beauty market," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand. "As we kick off the new year, we remain committed to expanding Anne Klein's product assortment and offering customers a new way to experience and incorporate this timeless brand into their everyday lives."

Anne Klein's Bath & Body collection features a full line of women's bath, body care and spa products including a range of restorative body washes, exfoliating scrub and lotions, radiant face cream and cleanser, liquid hand soap, calming bubble bath, and more.

"We are excited to partner with WHP to bring a new and significant category to the iconic Anne Klein brand, which serves the needs of millions of women around the world through timeless, elegant style," said Fred Horowitz, Chairman & CEO at A.P. Deauville. "With the addition of personal care products, Anne Klein can further empower its customer whether they are starting or ending their day with a restorative and nourishing experience that only the Anne Klein Bath & Body line can offer."

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand's namesake, Anne Klein herself, formed the brand to create elegant sportswear for women and revolutionize the way that women think about and buy clothing. Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold throughout North America, China, Korea, Philippines, Mexico, and other countries around the world.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About A.P. Deauville

A.P. Deauville is a leading health and beauty company focused on bringing brands with high consumer recognition to the market. AP Deauville is a vertically integrated company with a national sales and marketing staff, internal research and development and its own state of the art manufacturing facility in Easton PA. Our flagship consumer brands are Power Stick® and Power Stick For Her® which focus on deodorant, body spray, liquid body wash and shampoo type products. AP Deauville's products are currently available in over 35,000 doors in the United States. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, or at apdeauville.com.

