Why classics stay classic

Scholars explore how ancient wisdom can help address contemporary challenges and global tensions, Wang Ru reports.

BEIJING, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Retold for centuries, the story of Prometheus has evolved from a tale of power struggles into a symbol of revolution and enlightenment. In some interpretations, Prometheus, the Titan who stole fire from the gods, reflects tensions between migrant and local groups. Later, poets such as Percy Shelley recast him as a tragic hero who defied authority.

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"The reason Prometheus remains widely known is that generation after generation has continued to tell his story. That process is important because classics provide intellectual resources that can inspire modern people. This is precisely the value of classical studies today," says Huang Yue, a professor of comparative mythology at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

Traditionally defined as the study, translation and interpretation of ancient Greek and Roman texts, classical studies have gained renewed momentum in recent years, particularly following the World Conference of Classics held in Beijing in 2024.

The second edition of the event is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Athens, Greece.

Today, however, the definition of classical studies has broadened, particularly among Chinese scholars. Li Xinwei, director of Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens, says, "We believe that every ancient civilization has its own classical period, one that continues to exert a profound influence on its modern development …Therefore, the scope of classical studies should include the classical works of all civilizations."

The expanded definition raises a further question: Why do classics still matter in the modern world? According to scholars, ancient texts offer wisdom that remains relevant to contemporary challenges.

Lou Lin, a professor of classics at Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, reflects on the role of technology in shaping the modern world. "Strictly speaking, the modern world is largely defined by technology. It gives us the impression that humanity is constantly progressing because our material lives continue to improve," he says.

"But when it comes to complex questions such as human nature, philosophy and social order, it is difficult to argue that our understanding is deeper than that of people who lived 2,000 years ago."

One example can be found in Zhuangzi, a foundational Taoist text in ancient China. Philosopher Zhuang Zi wrote: "Heaven and earth are born with me; all things are one with me." The idea emphasizes the inseparable bond between humanity and nature.

In a world where many people experience isolation and alienation, Lou believes such reflections can help balance society's heavy emphasis on technology.

"That sense of disconnection can lead to genuine inner emptiness," he says. "The reflections on human nature and humanity's relationship with nature found in classical texts remain valuable today."

Beyond helping individuals navigate modern challenges, ancient texts also encourage cultural exchange and mutual learning.

In Timaeus, a book of dialogues written by ancient Greek philosopher Plato, Athenian statesman Solon travels to Egypt and discovers records preserving knowledge that had long been lost in Greece.

"They show how exchanges between civilizations can enrich one another's intellectual and spiritual development," he says.

Evgenios Kalpyris, the Greek ambassador to China, highlights the value of communication between Greek and Chinese civilizations.

"Historical records indicate that the earliest encounter between the Chinese and Greek civilizations dates back at least 2,400 years," says Kalpyris. "We have learned to seek common ground while respecting differences. We do not view differences as barriers. On the contrary, they can promote coordination and harmony. Differences create opportunities for remarkable outcomes."

Inspired by such lessons, modern societies increasingly recognize the value of dialogue among civilizations. One example is the establishment of the Chinese School of Classical Studies in Athens following the World Conference of Classics in 2024.

"In the past, Chinese researchers often relied on existing Western scholarship without access to firsthand materials," Li Xinwei, the school's director says.

"Therefore, we established this school to gain first-hand knowledge through archaeological research and the study of Greek civilization, including its history, philosophy and art. This will lay a foundation for further study. Only on that basis can equal dialogue with Western scholars generate new ideas."

The second World Conference of Classics is another effort to deepen exchanges among civilizations in a new era. He Fangying, director of Research Center for Classical Civilization at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, hopes the conference will encourage further discussion on topics such as virtue, friendship, social order and technology.

"If the first conference in 2024 brought classical scholars to China, this time Chinese classical studies will be presented at the very birthplace of Western civilization. This is a milestone in the history of world civilizations," says He.

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SOURCE China Daily