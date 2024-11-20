Why cooperation between China and Brazil has global significance: Global Times editorial

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday afternoon local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia and began his state visit to Brazil. Following two important multilateral meetings - the APEC meeting and the G20 Summit, the interactions between China and Brazil have also attracted great attention from the international media. According to reports, China and Brazil are expected to promote trade and cooperation in various fields including agriculture, infrastructure, energy and aerospace, strengthen the alignment of the two countries' development strategies, consolidate political mutual trust between the two sides, and enhance the strategic, innovative and leading nature of their bilateral relations.



China and Brazil are two major developing countries in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres. Both are vast and populous countries, and they are also BRICS members. Naturally, China and Brazil share many common themes in terms of national development and the progress of their people's livelihood, among other aspects. The most representative one is the commitment of both leaders to poverty alleviation as one of their most urgent tasks. President Xi described poverty alleviation work as "a major task I am determined to deliver," while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva referred to solving hunger as "fulfilling the mission of life." This reflects the reality that although developing countries have their own realities, all countries have a common desire to pursue development and a better life.



Under the current international landscape, is it possible for developing countries to fully leverage their late-mover advantages through equal cooperation and mutual assistance, thereby forging a new path of shared development? China and Brazil have demonstrated through practice that this path is not only feasible but also holds tremendous promise for the future. As President Xi said, a weaker bird can start early and fly high. As influential developing nations, China and Brazil have opened a new avenue of cooperation that embodies mutual benefit and shared destiny, serving as a powerful inspiration for "Global South" countries striving for modernization. In this context, the enhanced and upgraded cooperation between the two countries carries profound significance beyond the bilateral level.



The mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Brazil is highly convincing. For 15 consecutive years, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner and one of its primary sources of foreign investment. According to Chinese statistics, China's annual imports from Brazil have exceeded $100 billion over the past three years. The scope of their shared interests continues to expand, with notable highlights in agriculture, infrastructure, green development, and technological innovation. Despite being approximately 18,800 kilometers apart, making them "the most distant countries," their relationship has transcended hemispheric and civilizational divides, achieving mutual learning and shared prosperity. They have also become a model for cooperation and win-win outcomes on the path to modernization between two developing countries and two "Global South" nations.



More importantly, China-Brazil cooperation is guided by lofty aspirations. Take poverty reduction as an example - both nations are determined to tackle challenges that even developed countries have struggled to address and are willing to share their solutions with others. This gives their partnership global and contemporary relevance, potentially marking a significant milestone in the true rise of the "Global South." As we keep enhancing the strategic impacts of our mutually beneficial cooperation, broaden its scope, and break new ground, more exemplary projects that align with the trends of the times, and deliver lasting benefits to the people are emerging. The dimensions of "South-South" cooperation will be enriched and expanded, providing stronger leverage for global peace and stability.



In the recent family photo taken at the G20 summit in Rio, the leaders of China, South Africa, Brazil and India stood together, with some commentators interpreting this as a sign that the future of "Global South" countries is on the horizon. Embracing this visible future, China and Brazil will boldly act as "pioneers" and "wave riders," using their deep friendship and close cooperation to write an even more remarkable chapter for the "Global South."

SOURCE Global Times