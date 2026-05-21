Why DIY Isn't Always the Answer: How Central Florida Homeowners Can Stay Safe During Electrical Safety Month

Frank Gay Services shares expert guidance on when homeowners should call a licensed professional for electrical work

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With online tutorials making home improvement projects look easier than ever, many homeowners are taking electrical repairs into their own hands. But during Electrical Safety Month this May, Frank Gay Services is reminding Florida residents that some projects are better, and safer, left to trained professionals.

A Frank Gay Services technician performs an electrical system inspection as part of routine home safety and maintenance services.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, electrical malfunctions remain one of the leading causes of home fires in the United States. From overloaded circuits to improper wiring installations, seemingly minor mistakes can create serious safety risks if not handled correctly.

"Many homeowners are comfortable changing light fixtures or resetting breakers, but electrical systems today are more complex than they appear," said James Mulford, Frank Gay-Tampa General Manager, who's been an electrician for 28 years. "DIY work done incorrectly can create hidden hazards behind walls that may not show up until months later."

A Reminder During Electrical Safety Month

Electrical Safety Month serves as an important reminder that preventative maintenance can help homeowners avoid costly repairs. However, many homeowners oftentimes want to DIY their own electrical repairs and it can lead to dangerous situations. Additionally, Mulford says that many panels his team sees every day are already out of code due to age, their manufacturer, or when they were installed. He encourages homeowners to ensure their panels are up to code and by recognizing warning signs early and working with experienced professionals, homeowners can better protect their families, homes, and long-term property value. It is important to know when to seek professional support.

When to Call a Professional for Electrical Work

Frequent breaker trips or flickering lights

Breakers that trip repeatedly or lights that flicker may indicate overloaded circuits, faulty wiring, or panel issues. These warning signs should be inspected by a professional before they escalate into larger safety concerns.



Electrical panel upgrades

As homes add more devices, appliances, and EV chargers, older electrical panels may struggle to keep up. Upgrading a panel requires careful load calculations, permitting, and code compliance that should be handled by licensed and certified technicians.



Burning smells or warm outlets

Outlets, switches, or breaker panels that feel warm to the touch or produce burning odors can signal dangerous electrical failures. Homeowners should stop using affected areas immediately and contact a professional electrician.



DIY renovations involving wiring

Kitchen remodels, outdoor lighting installations, and ceiling fan replacements often involve more than simple cosmetic work. Improper wiring connections, overloaded circuits, or incompatible materials can create long-term safety and performance issues.



Updating older home electrical systems

Many older homes were not designed to support modern energy demands. Aging wiring, ungrounded outlets, and outdated panels can increase fire risk and may require professional upgrades to meet current safety standards.

Choosing a Trusted Electrical Service Provider

For homeowners seeking electrical support, transparency and experience matter. Frank Gay Services encourages customers to look for providers that prioritize price transparency and experienced, licensed technicians.

"Electrical work isn't just about getting the lights back on," Mulford added. "It's about making sure a home remains safe for the people living in it long after the repair is complete."

About Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services – Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains, is a full-service home services provider founded in 1976. Serving Central Florida from Daytona Beach to St. Petersburg, the company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With licensed and certified technicians, 24/7 emergency availability, and a large service fleet, Frank Gay Services is known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round. Fast, Reliable, and Always There — That's the Frank Gay Way. Central Florida's Top Choice for Home Services. For more information, please visit https://frankgayservices.com/

SOURCE Frank Gay Services