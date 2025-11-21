Kansas City Steak Company unveils elevated gourmet gifting and effortless holiday meal solutions designed to make celebrating the season easier — and more memorable — than ever.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Steak Company proudly announces its 2025 Holiday Campaign, highlighting Why Gourmet Steaks Are the Perfect Holiday Gift and inspiring consumers with Unique Holiday Gifting Ideas for every person and every celebration. Featuring the Holiday Gift Box Sampler, Premium Gift Boxed Steaks, Variety Packs, and an expanded lineup of convenient holiday meal solutions, the brand continues to redefine how families entertain, gift, and gather.

This year's offerings – available at https://www.kansascitysteaks.com/gifts – bring together curated flavor, convenience, and unmatched quality. With more customers seeking effortless entertaining, Kansas City Steak Company has expanded its holiday meal lineup to include pre-seasoned roasts, easy heat-and-serve sides, and packaged complete meals for gatherings big and small. New seasonal sides include Corn Casserole, Green Bean Casserole, Maple Glazed Carrots and Three Cheese Creamed Spinach, each crafted to deliver homestyle comfort without the prep. Customers can choose fully assembled meals or mix and match to craft their own festive menu — ideal for holiday entertaining (https://www.kansascitysteaks.com/by-occasion/holiday-entertaining).

Gifting is equally effortless. The Holiday Gift Box Sampler and Premium Steak collections offer a memorable, experience-driven present for grill-lovers, families, clients, or holiday hosts. With scheduled delivery, thoughtful gift message options, and order updates with tracking, customers can ensure every gift arrives on time and with care. Popular choices include Protein Variety Packs for grilling enthusiasts and Complete Meal Bundles for families, with value-driven options under $150.

"We know the holidays can be busy, so our goal is to make gifting and entertaining as easy, and enjoyable, as possible," said Kansas City Steak Company's Director of Marketing, Robert Daberkow. "Whether sending a curated steak gift or planning the perfect Christmas dinner, our customers can count on dependable quality, exceptional flavor and seamless service from start to finish."

With gourmet food gifting and convenience-driven meal solutions on the rise, Kansas City Steak Company stands ready to meet evolving holiday needs with premium offerings for every table and every taste.

