Why Hospitality Workers Are Really Leaving Their Jobs -- OysterLink

MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink, the fastest-growing job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, has released new poll findings highlighting the real drivers behind turnover in the industry.

In a recent poll conducted by OysterLink online, respondents pointed to low pay and unstable income as the leading reason hospitality workers move on, with 42% of participants selecting it as their top concern. Burnout followed at 27%, underscoring the ongoing pressure workers face in fast-paced environments. Meanwhile, poor leadership accounted for 21%, and a lack of clear growth opportunities came in at 9%.

Despite ongoing recovery and record demand across restaurants and hotels, the findings reinforce that employers still face critical retention challenges.

"Turnover isn't about a lack of talent — it's about a lack of stability and support," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "The businesses that invest in these areas are the ones keeping their teams long-term."

