Why Leaders are Key to Inclusion--and How to Get Them Ready

A third of leaders think they're more inclusive than they really are

New research from The Myer-Briggs Company and recent webinar by Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson share that one third of leaders think they're more inclusive than they really are (aka The Inclusion Delusion).

"To be effective, inclusivity must start at the executive level," writes Sherrie Haynie, Director of U.S. Professional Services for The Myers-Briggs Company, in Forbes.

Focus on 'the invisible diversity characteristic' to be a more inclusive leader

The workshop introduces and explores diversity of thought—'the invisible diversity characteristic'—as a key way to increase inclusion. Diversity of thought refers to the less visible aspects of diversity, like thinking styles, lived experiences, work styles, personality types, and values. Leaders attending the workshop learn why this is a crucial part of inclusion, and why inclusion is essential if diversity is to work.

The workshop also covers:

Self-evaluation of inclusiveness, open-mindedness, and self-awareness

The differences between leaders' backgrounds and their team members' backgrounds

8 critical traits to developing inclusive behaviors, including flexibility , empathy and emotional intelligence .

, and . How to write personalized action plans based on the competency model and MBTI personality type.

Leaders leave with practical skills for leveraging differences effectively. They know exactly how to move forward to create inclusive teams and cultures.

New research: Inclusion has positive impact on well-being

According to the new report, Personality type and organizational inclusion, people who feel more included by their manager show higher levels of well-being. They also show less counterproductive behavior and are more likely to have a growth mindset.

"An inclusive leader is aware of their own biases and factors these into their decision-making," said John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company. "This empowers them to help others feel valued, respected and heard."

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

[email protected]

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

[email protected]

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Related Links

https://www.themyersbriggs.com

