People-to-people exchanges are a fundamental driving force for the China-U.S. relationship. From the American merchant vessel "Empress of China" that made its first voyage to China more than two centuries ago, to the joint fight against the Fascists over 80 years ago, and then to the "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" more than five decades ago, people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.S. never stopped despite ups and downs in the following decades.

Why people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.S. can bloom against the tide?

In recent years, several setbacks have occurred in the development of the China-U.S. relationship, but the two countries' peoples have shown strong wishes to communicate with each other. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, academics from both countries have maintained dialogues and cooperation via online forums; many musicians held online concerts, using the cross-cultural power of music to bring to the public warmth and strength amid hard times. All these have injected more confidence into the friendship between the two countries' peoples. After cross-border travel for the general public resumed, "big names" like Bill Gates and Henry Kissinger paid visits to China, and heart-warming stories came up from time to time in the exchanges between the two peoples. Evidently, the friendship and exchanges between the people of the two countries are unstoppable.

Meanwhile, China is adjusting its policies and opening its gate wider, which serves as the policy support for the people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.S. Moreover, with the new technological revolution empowering the creation and consumption of cultural products, the world is entering the "self-media era", which can also lower the threshold for cross-cultural communication.

Motivated by a strong desire to connect, plus with the help of policies and technologies, why people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.S. can thrive amid challenges can be well explained.

