Why the Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Isn't Covered Under Your Travel Insurance Policy

Limited Impact on Travel Means Limited Travel Insurance Coverage

Due to the remote and residential location of the volcano, hotels and resorts will likely see minimal effects. As of Friday, May 4th, most incoming and departing flights to Hawaii were operating as normal. For these reasons, travel insurance policies likely won't cover travelers who want to cancel following the eruption.

Most Trip Cancellation style travel insurance policies cover natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions, that impact a traveler's plans. Typically, these policies will reimburse travelers if an eruption causes one of the following:

Mandatory evacuations at their destination

Accommodations at their destination are uninhabitable

Flights are significantly delayed or outright cancelled

Their own home is at risk

Fear of Enjoyment is Never Covered

Travelers who are simply nervous about traveling to Hawaii due to the eruption won't find coverage under a travel insurance policy. Likewise, travelers who are concerned they won't be able to enjoy their trip due to ash and other harmful emissions aren't eligible, unless there is an evacuation notice in a city they are traveling to.

The only option for these travelers is the optional Cancel for Any Reason upgrade. Unlike the standard Trip Cancellation benefit which can offer a full refund, Cancel for Any Reason only reimburses up to 75% of their trip cost, however it is the only applicable option.

Squaremouth launched the Mount Kilauea Eruption Travel Insurance Information Center to keep travelers informed about coverage for this event. While coverage may be limited today, it can change as the situation evolves.

