Why the Recycling Materials Industry is a Big Boon for Construction & Infrastructure Applications

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The Recycling Downstream Products Market has developed increased applications in the construction industry. Rubber recycling, one of those apps, is the technique of transforming end-of-life tires and tubes into products that can be used for various applications. Novel innovations in the tire recycling downstream products market are anticipated to lead to promising results and a sustainable future for the tire industry. Recycling tires into materials such as rubber powder and steel-free crumb powder can lead market players in the tire recycling downstream products market towards profitable ventures. Market players in developed economies are shifting focus from raw materials to the production of high-priced consumer goods and innovative rubber products. As per Transparency Market Research, the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market is expected to grow at a notable pace. It said: "The process involves turning waste or discarded end-of-life tires and tubes to usable material, which can be applied in a number of industries. One of the biggest factors leading to growth in the market includes technological advancement and a need to create a sustainable future for the tire industry. Besides, it is worth pointing out here that sustainable alternative to certain raw materials are being looked for in a number of industries… the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market is rife with developments that are shaping its future." Active Companies in the markets today include Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTCPK: AWSL), PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX).

Transparency Market Research continued: "In the construction industry, crumbed rubber concrete or what is called CRC is seeing an increase in application for a number of reasons. The foremost among the list items is that it is more sustainable to use than alternatives. It is a known fact that sand extraction is damaging to the environment and since rubber can be shredded into very small particles and brought to the same consistency as that of sand, the demand for latter is set to grow over the forecast period, driving the global tire recycling downstream products market. Over the coming few years a value of USD 15.5 trillion will be accrued by the construction market, which is set to see increase of 85% in volumes by 2030. United States, India, and China will account for 57% of this increase by 2030. This paves way for significant growth in the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market over the coming few years."

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTCPK: AWSL) BREAKING NEWS - Atlantic Power & Infrastructure reports 55% year over year growth and provides shareholder update - Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is pleased to announce strong year over year sales and provide a shareholder update.

Strong growth in 2021 - Despite a world economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 restrictions, the Company delivered strong growth over the past year. Sales for the year 2021 were USD $3,619,901 compared to $2,331,657 in the previous year or an increase of 55% comparatively. Net income for the year 2021 was USD $224,152 compared to a loss of $1,117,198 in the previous year or an increase of 498% comparatively.

Other highlights from the 2021 Annual report included an increase in total assets to USD $3,537,995 from $936,020 for the previous year or an increase of 378%. To view the full annual report and other recent filings visit OTCMarkets.com and view AWSL filings.

Recent high-profile installations - The company also had several high-profile installations of our Flexi® -Pave in places such as UK's H2 High Speed Rail, Utah's Red Bute Gardens, Georgia Atlanta Belt Line, Florida Bay Village Memory Care, Tennessee Stones River National Battlefield, Connecticut`s Seaside Park, New Orleans Alma Peters Park, Illinois Collinsville Willoughby Heritage Farm & Conservation Reserve, New York's Beechmont Lake Restoration Trail, and several years of installations at Montana's Yellowstone Park

In the second half of 2021 the company acquired 54% controlling interest in KB Industries UK Ltd giving a strong Europe and United Kingdom presence.

New Acquisition - The Company is currently in advanced negotiations to purchase am interest in a mid-west USA tire recycling facility. The facility would allow for vertical integration of the Recycled Tire granule supply for KBI`s Scrap tire Construction Products.

A Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed to finance the acquisition and retro fit of the plant to allow the Company to manufacture the specific Recycled Tire Granule required for the production KBI Flexi® -Pave utilized in Infrastructure especially "Storm Water Applications" CONTINUED… Read this full release for Atlantic Power & Infrastructure at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-awsl/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) recently announced that it will break ground on its second U.S. plastic waste purification facility in Augusta, Georgia, which will enable PureCycle to expand production of its ultra-pure recycled (UPR) resin. Initial construction activities will begin immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony.

This facility, located in Augusta Corporate Park, is designed to transform No. 5 plastic waste into a sustainable material that can be used to make products consumer use on a regular basis such as yogurt cups, cosmetics, plastic containers, and even car parts. PureCycle's Augusta location can support up to 8 purification lines, which collectively are designed to produce approximately 1 billion pounds of like-new recycled plastic annually.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, recently announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer commented, "I am proud of the focused execution by our team and our many accomplishments during 2021 as we conclude our first full year as a public company. During the fourth quarter, we progressed further on our journey to deliver leading solutions for biodegradable packaging and other products which contribute to addressing the global plastic waste crisis, and we continued to ramp up customer deliveries to produce record fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue."

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) recently announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of 2022 on Monday, April 25 after the market close. The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 960-0452. The conference ID is 3428143. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX), the world's #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, recently reported fourth quarter results and full year 2021 performance.

CEO Comments - "We closed 2021 on a very strong note with all-time record sales of $1.2 billion for the full year driven by continued robust demand in the outdoor living category coupled with our expanded manufacturing capacity to service our Trex Residential distributors and dealers," said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO. "With strong growth across our product lines and channel partners, Trex continues to benefit from strong-trending consumer interest in our environmentally friendly, low maintenance product portfolio that transforms and enhances the outdoor living experience. Consumer interest in and preference for sustainable outdoor living products is accelerating industrywide annual market share gains to approximately 200 basis points. As the market leader, Trex continues to capitalize on strong remodeling activity and wood conversion to capture incremental market share from the strength of our products and brand.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com