Why the Solar Farm Industry is Poised for Substantial Growth

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - As long as the sun shines, we will have a source for clean solar power. Many experts agree that solar farms are the new "it" industry. With renewable energy and limited natural resources such a hot topic, the solar industry proves itself as one of the fastest growing markets today. Capitalizing on the forecasted success of solar farms allows investors to build wealth in multiple ways with minimum barriers to entry. Solar farms are just one of the many ways to profit from vacant land. A solar farm produces electricity. Instead of growing plants, they plant solar panels. And instead of a grocery store or farmer's market, the farmer sells the electricity to the utility companies that supply electricity to the grid. Some households and businesses have rooftop and backyard solar panels. These panels use photovoltaics (conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials). In keeping up with our earlier analogy. The difference between these rooftop panels and a solar farm, is the difference between a garden and a farm. Solar farms are power stations that employ many massive solar panels. These power stations convert, store, and distribute electricity to the electrical grid. Instead of solar panels placed on the rooftops, they attach to stands on the ground in rows. They take up between 1 acre and hundreds of acres. And they have the power to "light up your life", in ecologically sustainable ways. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN).

The basic building block of the solar farm is the solar cell. It's a small electrical device that converts a small amount of sunlight into electricity, also called a photovoltaic cell. These devices, made out of silicon, usually perform 2 tasks: Creation of electrical charge from sunlight: and separating that charge so that it can be distributed. These solar cells are wired together on a panel and mounted on stands. Then placed on the ground. Massive quantities of solar panels are connected, covering acres of land. These arrays are connected to the electrical grid and sell their electrical output to the utility company where it is distributed for use to neighborhoods. Experts agree that solar farms can be extremely profitable! With the profits that come from the actual sale of electricity, coupled with tax credits, deductions and legislative incentives, the profits are looking good. Additionally, solar power is never going to "go out of style". The market will always be there, as long as we require power and have a sun.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS - Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts EnSol, Inc., To Provide Permitting, Design and Construction For Multi Mega Solar Farms To Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System Solar Farm In Greece, NY - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has engaged a nationally known a full service engineering and environmental solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing ground-mount solar farm in 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612. EnSol Inc. is an environmental firm with versatility and agility which specializes in permitting, design and construction for waste & material management and renewable energy facilities.

EnSol, Inc. is a locally-owned engineering firm of approximately 30 employees located near majestic Niagara Falls, USA. EnSol's team comprises of P.E.s, PG.s and a P.L.S., engineers, geologists, surveyors and technicians all working together to bring efficient and creative solutions to our clients. We do this by leveraging decades of experience and using the agility of a small firm. We maintain P.E. registrations in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee.

The Company previously entered into a contract with Amergy Solar Inc.to provide $24 Million In Equipment and Installation Costs for the Solar Photovoltaic System Installation system to Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System for a Solar Farm In 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612

EnSol will also provide Civil & Environmental Engineering, Construction CQA, Land Surveying, sUAS Aerial Imaging and Project Management for the project. For more information go to: https://oliveridleypaints.wixsite.com/ensolinc

CEO James DiPrima said: "This project for a 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV Solar Farm system In Greece, NY., the first of more to come, should generate reccuring revenues for the company as we complete this project". CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) recently announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We delivered our strongest quarterly performance since the start of COVID, with 34% year-over-year topline growth and better-than-expected profitability. While operational challenges have intensified recently, emerging energy crises across the world underscore the urgency to accelerate the deployment of clean, renewable energy paired with reliable battery storage technology. We are also encouraged by the positive action from Glasgow'sCOP26 and supportive policies by an increasing number of governments. At Canadian Solar, we continue to invest in the research and development of competitive solar and battery storage system solutions, and in expanding our global sales channels. We will also grow and monetize our pipeline of sought-after solar and battery storage projects of 24 GWp and 21 GWh, respectively, while carefully managing short-term market fluctuations and building sustainable value for our shareholders."

"Regarding the previously announced carve-out IPO of CSI Solar, we are addressing the third round of comments from the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in line with usual review procedures." Ismael Guerrero, Corporate VP and President of Canadian Solar's Global Energy subsidiary, said, "One of the key highlights for this quarter is the monetization of our first stand-alone battery storage project, the Crimson Project of 350 MW or 1,400 MWh in California. Construction on this landmark project has already started, underscoring the multi-year, value creation potential of battery storage projects across the world. From a market standpoint, certain project construction schedules are starting to be delayed due to rising costs, although we continue to sign higher-priced PPAs and expand our global solar and storage pipeline, positioning ourselves for long-term growth."

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential energy service providers, recently announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. "We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results and to initiate our complete 2022 guidance," said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova.

"At Sunnova, we are committed to providing an unparalleled energy experience to our customers. We see brand and service as the critical differentiators in our industry and we are continuing to develop our technological, operational, and logistical capabilities to improve the quality and response time of the energy service we provide. As more equipment manufacturers enter our rapidly growing industry and broaden their equipment offerings, it has become clear that consumers require a service provider who integrates all of the capabilities and technological advancements into a simple, seamless, and integrated energy system that is backed up with quick and efficient service - and that is who Sunnova is. Our vision is to be a wireless power provider and it is our goal to electrify the home for our customers so that they have the freedom to live life uninterrupted."

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. "I would like to thank our associates for their dedication and continued execution during the third quarter," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Operationally, despite the challenging freight and COVID-19 environment our manufacturing team continues to deliver on their commitments.

In the third quarter we produced 2.0 GW DC of modules, and in October we increased our top production bin to 465 watts. In parallel we started construction of the building for our third Ohio factory, and began ordering equipment for our first factory in India. Commercially, we had a good quarter, increasing our record year-to-date bookings to 10.5 GW DC . From a financial standpoint, while extended transit times for ocean freight impacted our third quarter results, we are reiterating our 2021 EPS guidance."

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, recently announced its earnings outlook for FY2022.

Highlights Were: iSun's execution of its Strategic Plan projected to generate $165 million in revenue across its four segments; Residential Division forecasts $45 million, with gross margins between 25% and 30%; Commercial Division forecasts $15 million, with gross margins between 16% and 20%; Industrial Division forecasts $55 million, with gross margins between 15% and 18%; and Utility Division forecasts $50 million, with gross margins between 15% and 18%.

