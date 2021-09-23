Why You Should Reach for Rapid-Ease Instead of an Ice Pack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is a topical pain relief cream that is well-known in New Zealand and recently entered the U.S. market. It uses potent doses of natural healing herbs and ingredients to accelerate the healing process. Company founder Kim Davies-Haycock points out that it's a much better option than using traditional remedies like ice, which has been shown to work against the healing process.

An entire generation has grown up with the idea that if you have an injury like a sprain or muscle tear, you should do a combination of four things: Rest it, put ice on it, compress it, and elevate it. These four factors combine to form the R.I.C.E. Protocol. The thing is, as time has gone on, a significant amount of data has started to point to the idea that this famous treatment may not be very effective. In fact, some of the activities could actually be harmful.

In an entry for The Sport Journal titled "The R.I.C.E. Protocol is a MYTH: A review and Recommendations," author Domenic Scialoia offers a compelling reason why the R.I.C.E. protocol isn't effective. In the abstract, the author particularly targets the concepts of ice and rest, stating that "there is, however, an abundance of research that collectively supports the notion that ice and rest does not enhance the recovery process, but instead delays recovery, and may result in further damage to the tissue."

Instead of healing an injury, ice is more likely to merely numb the pain in an area, offering a temporary reprieve at best. But even then, cooling things down can slow blood flow to the impacted region of the body. This, in effect, pauses the healing process by restricting blood from flowing to the hurt area and blocking waste products from damaged cells from flowing out.

Rapid-Ease founder Davies-Haycock is well aware of the negative side effects of using ice as a pain reliever. That's why the entrepreneur keeps ice as far away from injuries as possible.

Instead, the medical herbalist has created a powerful topical pain relief cream that does everything possible to accelerate rather than decelerate the healing process. Her formula includes well-known natural healing ingredients like Arnica flower, Comfrey leaf, and MSM.

"This gives you targeted pain relief," Davies-Haycock explains, adding that it's perfect for "a sport warm-up, muscle rub, a sports recovery rub, and an injury cream for muscle strains and joint sprains."

Rapid-Ease comes in a great-smelling, fast-absorbing cream that is easy to apply and acts within minutes. It enhances blood flow and generally assists the healing process, rather than hindering it. And the best part, in the mind of its creator, is the simple fact that it offers a safe, natural solution that actually works. Based on the thousands of infield tests and the feedback seen on her website, her customers heartily agree.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease at rapid-ease.com .

