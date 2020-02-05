Whyzz Media Brand Understands Crucial Role Youth Play in Future

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whyzz, a media company that is committed to offering families an understanding of different cultures and global issues, has released mobile and digital content to highlight the crucial role that kids play in the world. Inspired by the passionate work of Greta Thunberg, who best embodies an example of how a young person can create real change in the world, the company continues its mission to lay down a robust foundation of global education for a child.

Whyzz's innovative content, which releases daily, is designed to inspire kids to foster familiarity with people, things, and places from around the world and give parents the tools to start meaningful conversations at the dinner table. Its products provide parents, teachers, and librarians with the tools to delve deep into important issues such as climate change, hunger, and poverty. Whyzz also explores additional ways for children to make a difference, offering a get-up and do something approach.

Constanze Niedermaier, Whyzz's CEO and Founder, created the brand around global citizenship and the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), the United Nation's blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. A refugee herself, mother, and part of a traveling family with her kids in online learning at least half of the year, she lives between NYC, Hong Kong, and Hawaii.

With its collection of products, Whyzz hopes to continue to build valuable tools for families with young global citizens. The existing platform includes:

Daily Whyzz, a collection of fascinating and exciting stories and serious topics explaining global challenges with uplifting solutions that show how to make a difference.

WhyzzExplorer NYC and Hawaii apps offer Computer-Vision object hunts for traveling families and fun ways to learn about locals' values, daily lives, and new foods. They also provide ideas on how to have insightful conversations about the opportunities and challenges of a new destination.

apps offer Computer-Vision object hunts for traveling families and fun ways to learn about locals' values, daily lives, and new foods. They also provide ideas on how to have insightful conversations about the opportunities and challenges of a new destination. 33 Things to Talk to Kids About Global Challenges and 33 Things to Explain the World to Kids, two books which were written by Niedermaier, encourage significant conversations with children about such timely topics as climate change, global warming, agriculture, love, dignity, inequality, and moral values.

The company is also working on launching WhyzzAcademy, a camp program that offers curriculum and materials for camp and after school programs later this year.

"Ultimately, we are thrilled to be able to deliver meaningful tools to both parents and children that highlight global awareness and citizenship and promote sustainable development. By raising kids who are curious, aware, concerned, educated, and able to connect the dots, their everyday decisions will have a real impact. It all starts at home," says Niedermaier.

About Whyzz:

Whyzz is a media company that develops online and offline tools for raising young global citizens. The company's products are geared towards families with 7 to 14-year-old children.

