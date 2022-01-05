Wi-Charge long-range wireless power solution receives CES 2022 Innovation Award

Wi-Charge long-range wireless power solution receives its fourth CES 2022 Innovation Award. Tweet this

The CES Innovation Awards program organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology, ahead of the CES annual conference.

Wi-Charge provides a range of long-distance wireless recharging solutions based on a patented and field prove- infrared technology that is safe, eco-friendly, and easy to deploy. Leveraging its innovative long-range IR-based wireless charging platform, Wi-Charge provides power to various verticals and environments, including the home, retail, and business environments, industrial IoT devices, and more.

According to research from Markets and Markets, the global wireless charging market for consumer electronics applications is expected to reach $13.4B by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.6. The driving force behind this growth is the widespread adoption of electronics for personal and commercial use and the development of IoT.

"We are honored to receive the CES Innovation Award for a wireless electric toothbrush charger enabled by our over-the-air charging platform," says Mr. Mor, Wi-Charge Chief Business Officer. "The inspiration behind its creation was the fact that during the pandemic, many people renovated their houses and bathrooms—but regardless of how much they invested in renovation, bathrooms were left with messy power cords. Brands and users approached us with a request to solve that which we were happy to provide."

"This product highlights the exponential thirst for over the air charging solutions: an average home can hold tens of battery-powered devices including new smart and mobile devices that are becoming a cornerstone of modern life, which are a challenge to recharge and bring clutter of hazardous power cords and Wi-Charge solutions solves this."

About Wi-Charge:

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices at room-sized distances. It gives end-users freedom crave and product designers the power they need to usher in the next generation of mobile smart devices. Advancing beyond batteries and power cords, Wi-Charge delivers the future of power. For additional information, please visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on Twitter @WiChargeLTD.

This year's CES conference will take place on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Wi-Charge will be exhibiting its long-distance wireless recharging platform at Venetian Sands Expo, booth number 52747.

Media Contact:

Tal Harel

[email protected]

tl. 972-50-6893437

SOURCE Wi-Charge