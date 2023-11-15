Wi-Fi Hotspot Market growth is primarily driven by the increase in development of smart cities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany - Size and Forecast 2024-2028", Technavio uncovers the significant impact of Wi-Fi Hotspot in IT and Telecom industry. According to the research, it is revealed that North America is expected to play a crucial role in the market's growth contributing to 31% of the overall market expansion, with a forecasted increase of USD 6.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market 2024-2028

The Wi-Fi hotspot market's growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the proliferation of smart cities, the adoption of smart home-connected systems, and the ever-increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices.

North America, with its tech-savvy population and growing adoption of 5G and IoT, is a significant contributor to the global Wi-Fi hotspot market. The outbreak of COVID-19 further accelerated the reliance on Internet services, increasing the demand for Wi-Fi hotspots. With the ongoing expansion of telecom infrastructure and the proliferation of IoT devices, North America is expected to witness growth in the Wi-Fi hotspot market.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Wi-Fi Hotspot Market:

Primary Trend: Increasing Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

Public Wi-Fi hotspots are on the rise in various public places like airports, cafes, hotels, shopping malls, parks, and transportation hubs.



This trend is driven by the growing reliance on mobile devices and the need for constant connectivity on the go.

Digital Inclusion and Community Connectivity

Cities are offering free Wi-Fi in public spaces to promote digital inclusion.



It extends Internet access to underserved communities.



Supports smart city applications such as public safety, traffic management, and environmental monitoring.

Rising Demand for Wi-Fi Chipsets

The need for Wi-Fi chipsets to power public networks has grown significantly.



These chipsets are essential for providing Internet access in public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Seamless Connectivity for Many Users

Wi-Fi in public hotspots must be designed to handle numerous concurrent users.



Seamless connectivity is crucial for a smooth user experience.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the Wi-Fi Hotspot trend.

Companies are actively involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, catering to the growing demand for wireless connectivity. AT&T Inc. offers the AT&T United Express 2, a Wi-Fi hotspot solution designed to meet the needs of users seeking reliable and accessible Internet connectivity. Boingo Wireless Inc. provides Wi-Fi 6 solutions, which are known for their high-performance wireless capabilities, ensuring seamless and fast connections. Casa Systems Inc. offers the Axyom Wi-Fi Access Gateway, a robust Wi-Fi hotspot solution that enables efficient wireless access. These companies contribute to meeting the demands of an increasingly connected world, providing users with the outcome of reliable, high-speed, and accessible Wi-Fi connectivity, enhancing their internet experience and connectivity options.

Technavio's Wi-Fi hotspot market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (IT and telecom, financial services, education, healthcare, and others), component (wireless hotspot gateways, wireless hotspot controllers, and mobile hotspot devices), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The IT and telecom segment plays a significant role in driving the demand for Wi-Fi hotspots. Professionals in this industry rely heavily on mobile devices for accessing data and collaborating. Wi-Fi hotspots enable seamless connectivity and instant access to information, which is crucial for staying updated with industry developments and trends. As this sector continues to evolve, Wi-Fi hotspots will remain essential, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

According to the findings of Technavio, the Wi-Fi hotspot market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, driven by the development of smart cities, the increasing popularity of public Wi-Fi hotspots, and the vital role played by the IT and telecom sector. However, addressing security concerns is essential to sustain this growth. North America, is expected to play a significant role in this industry's expansion, emphasizing the importance of connectivity in the region's digital landscape. Buy the full report here

Coverage

