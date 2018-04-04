Wi-SUN Alliance announces 60% growth in global membership in 12 months

Wi-SUN Alliance offers a four-tier membership: Promoters, Contributors, Adopters and Observers. Together with 19 new Contributors, 47 new Adopters and 2 Observers, the Alliance also added two new Promoter members: Itron, who acquired Silver Spring Networks earlier this year, became Promoters in January 2017 and Landis + Gyr Technology became Promoter members in September 2017. Both companies nominated members of their staff to become Directors of the Wi-SUN Board.

Representing Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Taiwan), the Americas (Brazil, Canada, USA), Europe (Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, Sweden, UK) and South Africa, Wi-SUN members include globally recognized companies, as well as national companies and utilities, offering more than 80 products between them. Currently there are more than 89 million Wi-SUN capable devices awarded worldwide (Navigant Research: https://www.navigantresearch.com/) 1.

Working with organizations looking to design and connect interoperable wireless devices across smart cities and smart utilities, Wi-SUN Alliance has recently expanded its focus to reach more vendors and utility operators, together with telecoms carriers across Europe where recent changes in the wireless spectrum have opened up new market opportunities.

President and CEO of Wi-SUN Alliance, Phil Beecher, comments: "Wi-SUN is the leading technology in large-scale outdoor networking and the most widely deployed IoT technology worldwide – and this is reflected in our growing member base. Independent research from Rethink Technology provides further support for Wi-SUN's growing momentum, estimating that companies in the Wi-SUN ecosystem are set to enjoy continued growth at 20% CAGR, as mesh network technology begins to reach into new verticals and different business models are developed/implemented. As we push ahead with our Field Area Network (FAN) certification program, we look forward to growing our global membership further."

Membership of the Wi-SUN Alliance is open to all industry stakeholders and includes silicon vendors, product vendors, services providers, utilities, universities, enterprises and municipalities and local government organizations. To learn more about the benefits of participating in Wi-SUN, see video of Colton Ching, Senior Vice President Planning & Technology, Hawaiian Electric Company: Colton Ching at Wi-SUN Members Meeting.

Promoters : Itron, Landis + Gyr

: Itron, Landis + Gyr Contributors : Avangrid, ARM Ltd, Das Coisas, Enestone, Exegin Technologies, Friendcom, GMO GlobalSign Inc, Hexing Electrical Co. Ltd, Hitachi Maxell Ltd, Huawei, Instituto Eldorado, Korea Radio Promotion Association, NXP, Nuratech Labs, Sagemcom Energy & Telecoms SAS, Sieco-Tech Inc., TF Payment Service Co. Ltd, Trilliant, Vangochip Technologies

: Anacle, Aptilo Networks, Azbil, Building Brains, CityFlow Tecnologia, Control Data Systems SRL, CPFL Energia, Dakshin Haryana Bijli, Desh Tecnologia S.A, Diehl Metering GmbH, EIOSX, Eron Energy PTV, EnerNex, Ensemble Tech Pvt Ltd, Eskom Research Testing & Development, forte.inc, Grid20/20 Inc, HCC Embedded, Hitachi, ICTpower GmbH, Indra, Inesh Smart Energy (P) Ltd., Institutos Lactec, Intrinsic ID Inc., J&D Electronics Co., Ltd., KEPCO, Melange Systems, M2M Telemetria, Minlandr, Mirakonta, Mitsunami Co., Narnix Technolabs, NetKlass Technology Inc., NextDrive, Nippon Signal Co., Ltd., Osaka Gas, Pacific Communications, Ring, Runtime, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, Shenzhen Star, STMicroelectronics, TechAguru Inc., Urban Control, Vanteon Corporation, Wimera Systems Pvt Ltd, Worldpicom Corp. Observers: Allion Labs Inc., Criterion Network Labs.

Wi-SUN Alliance Membership

Wi-SUN Alliance has a four-tier membership program:

Promoters: Members contribute to the development of specifications, have access to general working group sessions and a seat on the Board of Directors

Contributors: Members contribute to the development of specifications, and have access to general working group sessions

Observers: Members may participate during the development of specifications. (Observer membership class is primarily applicable for Test Laboratories)

Adopters: Members will have access to the final approved version of specifications and may participate in marketing events.

For further information, visit: https://www.wi-sun.org/index.php/join-us/membership-overview#

About the Wi-SUN Alliance

The Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association comprised of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from international standards organizations, such as IEEE 802, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI. With more than 170 members worldwide, membership of the Wi-SUN Alliance is open to all industry stakeholders and includes silicon vendors, product vendors, services providers, utilities, universities, enterprises and municipalities and local government organizations.

Wi-SUN Alliance and the Wi-SUN Alliance logo are trademarks of the Wi-SUN Alliance.

