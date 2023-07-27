Wibernet Expands Multi-Gigabit Coverage with 5G Fixed Wireless Solutions from Cambium Networks

New 200 Mpbs and 50 Mbps packages are a win for customers 

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NADSAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced today that broadband service provider Wibernet in Cape Town, South Africa is providing 200 Mbps connections to business and residential subscribers by deploying cnWave™ 5G Fixed wireless technology using the licensed 26 – 28 GHz mmWave frequency bands.

Wibernet was the first to launch the cnWave technology commercially in Africa. 

With cnWave's rapid deployment capability, Wibernet was able to deploy multiple towers in just a few weeks' time and is now winning new broadband customers by offering 200 Mbps and 50 Mbps packages. The Wibernet business has increased, and their customers are excited by the higher speed services.

"cnWave 5G Fixed has given us a competitive edge delivering true fiber like speeds over the air," said Russell Purdon, Founder and Owner, Wibernet. "Our highly skilled network engineers design our network to be of the highest standard using carrier class wireless and fiber infrastructure that rivals even the biggest most successful ISP's around."

cnWave 5G Fixed solutions are built on a high-performance radio interface that is optimized for fixed wireless and frequency re-use. The system also uses Cambium Networks' cnMedusa™ Massive MU-MIMO technology, which enhances sector capacity by combining a smart beamforming antenna array with multiple RF transmit and receive chains, multiplying available capacity by enabling more customers to simultaneously use the spectrum.

"Service providers need to focus on delivering excellent end-user experiences," said Cambium Networks president and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "With 5G Fixed technology, fiber and other FWA and Wi-Fi solutions all converged under cnMaestro™ cloud management, Cambium's ONE Network makes it easy for service providers to satisfy business and residential customers."

Cambium's 5G Fixed solution consists of two primary elements:

  • cnWave 5G Fixed Base Transceiver Station (BTS) - Delivering more than 2 Gbps and leveraging cnMedusa™ MU-MIMO technology and the 5GNR protocol. The BTS is built on software-defined radio (SDR) architecture to enable continuous evolution and enhancements.
  • cnWave 5G Fixed Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) – Provides over 300 Mbps of aggregate throughput using 5G NR protocol and SDR architecture.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

