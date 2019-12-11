Wicked Fast Internet Deploys Aviat WTM 4818 Multi-Band

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced successful rollout of its single box WTM 4800 Multi-Band radio by Wicked Fast Internet in Park City, Utah, USA.

A new customer to Aviat, Wicked Fast Internet has completed the deployment of its first WTM 4818 Multi-Band link, exhibiting 10Gbps performance over nearly a six-mile path distance. This radio combines 80GHz with 18GHz in a single, compact radio unit operating over a single antenna, delivering high capacity and significantly more uptime than could be possible with e-band alone.

"We are very impressed with the performance of Aviat's new Multi-Band technology," said Trevor Adrian, Chief Executive Officer of Wicked Fast Internet. "The radio enables us to run more capacity and at longer distances while keeping the link in service longer. In addition to the radio platform, the Aviat Design cloud-based planning tool makes it easy to plan our new Multi-Band links with just a few clicks of the mouse. This real-world deployment is delivering exactly as promised, even in heavy snowstorms, and we are excited to install more of this technology across our footprint."

"We are thrilled with our new Multi-Band technology as evidenced by Wicked Fast Internet's seamless rollout to service their customers. Our solution offers the market a unique opportunity to deliver the capacity and reliability requirements of emerging 5G transport networks, and we are seeing tremendous demand worldwide," said Stan Gallagher, Aviat Networks Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

