Wide-Area IoT Infrastructure Investments to Approach $10 B by 2025 According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, Wide-Area IoT technologies will be a growth vehicle for both operators and suppliers over the next five years – the overall Wide-Area IoT mobile infrastructure market is expected to grow at a robust pace with cumulative revenues for the 2020 to 2025 period approaching $10 B.

"We have talked about IoT as a growth vehicle for the mobile infrastructure suppliers and the operators for a long time. And while this shift has taken a bit longer than some expected, the reality is that IoT adoption is gaining momentum and these technologies are starting to make a difference," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with Dell'Oro Group. "As the 3GPP standard continues to evolve, the operators are in a unique position to leverage their existing LTE and 5G NR MBB investments and the networks can in many cases be easily upgraded with minimal incremental infrastructure investments to be better optimized for a wide range of IoT applications."

Additional highlights from the Wide-Area IoT 5-Year Forecast 2020 Report:

Wide-Area IoT is projected to add more than $50 B of incremental mobile infrastructure (RAN+Core) and service provider revenue by 2025.

Our baseline estimates assume carrier IoT revenues will grow ~3x over the forecast period, accounting for about 5 percent of total mobile operator revenues by 2025.

5G NR based IoT connections are projected to accelerate in the outer part of the forecast period, approaching a mid-single-digit share of total cellular IoT connections.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wide-Area IoT Report assesses the impact of Wide-Area IoT on the Mobile Infrastructure RAN and Core markets as well as the potential revenue upside for Service Providers. The report includes a 5-year forecast for Wide-Area Cellular and Non-Cellular Connections, Mobile Infrastructure Revenue, and Carrier Revenue. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

