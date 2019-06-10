Wide-Area IoT to Contribute $130 B of Mobile Infrastructure and Service Provider Growth by 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, Wide-Area IoT technologies including cellular and non-cellular solutions will be a growth vehicle for both operators and suppliers over the next five years – the overall Wide-Area IoT market is expected to grow at a robust pace with cumulative revenues surpassing $130 B over the next five years.

"The IoT market momentum is strengthening. Operators are in a unique position to leverage their mobile network footprint, and capture new revenue from a wide range of use cases," said Stefan Pongratz, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The business use cases for Massive IoT and Broadband IoT using LTE-based technologies is rather compelling. Our analysis indicates that operators can with minimal incremental mobile infrastructure investments realize more than 20x of revenue upside," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the Wide-Area IoT 5-Year Forecast June 2019 Report:

2G/3G/4G and cellular IoT technologies including LTE-M and NB-IoT are expected to drive the lion share of the connections, infrastructure, and carrier revenues over the forecast period.

5G NR MTC was initially expected to be a post 2025 event. But with NR MTC now being a possible Rel. 17 topic, we have revised the 5G NR IoT projections upward – total 5G NR connections are now projected to account for a low single-digit share of the 2023 connections.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Advanced Research: Wide Area IoT Report assesses the impact of Wide-Area IoT on the Mobile Infrastructure RAN and Core markets as well as the potential revenue upside for Service Providers. The report includes a 5-year forecast for the following three core areas:

Worldwide Wide-Area Cellular and Non-Cellular IoT Connections

Worldwide Wide-Area Cellular and Non-Cellular Mobile Infrastructure Revenue

Worldwide Wide-Area Cellular and Non-Cellular Carrier Revenue

To purchase this report, please contact by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

