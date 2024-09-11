WideLabs Trains One of the Largest Brazilian AI Models on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

WideLabs' large language model records, interprets, and organizes the memories of Alzheimer's patients to create autobiographies

WideLabs uses the Oracle Cloud São Paulo Region for AI sovereignty

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- WideLabs, an applied AI startup based in Brazil, has chosen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to train and fine-tune one of Brazil's largest large language models (LLMs). WideLabs' model is powered by OCI AI infrastructure providing it with access to a variety of OCI Compute instances with significant price-performance and scalability advantages. Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 150+ cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world.

Reminiscence therapy, a proven psychological treatment that helps patients suffering from cognitive decline through the recollection of lived experiences, is often too costly and time-consuming to administer. To help solve this challenge, WideLabs developed bAIgrapher, an application that uses its LLM to generate biographical content based on data collected from Alzheimer's patients. bAIgrapher collects a vast amount of text, audio, and image content from patients and their families to generate a written version of the patient's life story in minutes. Using OCI AI infrastructure, bAIgrapher is trained and fine-tuned on biographies from the world's leading authors, enabling it to deliver a coherent autobiography for each patient.

"OCI AI infrastructure offers us the most efficiency for training and running our LLMs," said Nelson Leoni, CEO, WideLabs. "OCI's scale and flexibility is invaluable as we continue to innovate in the healthcare space and other key sectors."

WideLabs uses the Oracle Cloud São Paulo Region to run its AI workloads, ensuring that sensitive data remains within country borders. This enables WideLabs to adhere to Brazilian AI sovereignty requirements by being able to control where its AI technology is deployed and operated. WideLabs uses OCI AI infrastructure with NVIDIA H100 GPUs to train its LLMs, as well as Oracle Kubernetes Engine to provision, manage, and operate GPU-accelerated containers across an OCI Supercluster consisting of OCI Compute connected with OCI's RMDA-based cluster networking.

"AI has significant potential to improve the quality of life and care for Alzheimer's patients," said Leandro Vieira, vice president, Latin America High Tech, Oracle. "By providing organizations across Latin America with the latest AI infrastructure and GPUs, we're helping innovative startups like WideLabs create new solutions to healthcare challenges that impact a wide range of patients."

OCI AI infrastructure accelerates AI innovation across the world

AI innovators like WideLabs are leveraging OCI's purpose-built AI capabilities to run the most demanding AI workloads faster and more reliably. OCI bare metal GPU instances can power applications including natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems. Oracle's dedicated engineering support team works with customers from planning to launch to help ensure success.

