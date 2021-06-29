Widely-Used College Admissions Platforms Join Forces to Streamline the Enrollment Process

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, whose Centralized Application Service (CAS) is used by admissions and enrollment management leaders of more than 31,000 programs on over 1,000 college and university campuses, today announced the launch of a new integration with Slate, the customer relations management (CRM) system from Technolutions.

The integration drives class-shaping, enrollment and student success by connecting Liaison's CAS platform and its complementary services — which institutions use to expand their applicant pools and optimize the flow of prospective students — with Slate, a CRM solution used by admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement offices at over 1,400 colleges and universities. Institutions that use Slate can now easily automate the import of CAS applicant data into their institution-wide CRM, streamlining the process of adding new and prospective students into broader institutional efforts to increase enrollment, yield and student success.

"Against a backdrop of historic enrollment challenges, we're seeing increased demand for platform-agnostic technologies that can help institutional leaders serve students more seamlessly during the admissions process," said George Haddad, CEO and Founder of Liaison. "With this Slate integration, we gain another powerful collaborator on our mission to empower higher education leaders and administrators to advance their goals and outcomes."

"For years, CAS users have been able to combine this application with Slate, and now it's an improved and seamless process," said Technolutions CEO and founder, Alexander Clark. "This automated integration between Slate and CAS further empowers leaders in admissions and enrollment management to work more efficiently."

Liaison, a Slate Gold Preferred Partner, has in its family of solutions the recently acquired TargetX and Othot and can integrate directly with Slate to improve service to the CRM's users.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary recruitment marketing, processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), graduate education (GradCAS) and many more.

About Technolutions

Founded in 1994, Technolutions has become the standard-bearer for admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement technology. Technolutions prides itself on its innovative and first-to-market solutions which support transformational change on the world of higher education.

Over 1,400 partner colleges and universities trust Slate by Technolutions to manage their student lifecycle and application management needs. Slate has been developed exclusively for higher ed and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience.

