Wideroe, a Leader in Emission Reduction, to Expand its Digital Offerings with eBookings on WebCargo

Freightos

22 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

Largest Nordic airline to provide sustainable eBookings from the Mediterranean to the Arctic to 10,000+ forwarding offices on WebCargo

JERUSALEM, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wideroe, the innovative Nordic airline, announced today a new partnership with WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) to deliver real-time rates, capacity and eBookings on the cargo booking platform, reaching 3,500+ forwarders across 10,000 offices globally. Forwarders now have access to air cargo shipments from Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom through Wideroe's unique network. With WebCargo, Wideroe stands ahead of the curve in digitization for regional carriers, delivering world-class digital freight pricing and booking services.

With this partnership, airlines that represent well over 50% of total global air cargo capacity are available on WebCargo. eBooking also complements Wideroe's focus on emission reduction, including the use of emissions-friendly turboprop planes and more. As other industries have shown, digital booking can improve utilization. For air cargo, this could improve load factors, which IATA calculates to be in the mid-50%'s[1]. By combining Wideroe's uniquely sustainable fleet with WebCargo's inline CO2 calculator, forwarders can also make informed booking decisions that help reduce emissions.

"We are very happy to finally be able to offer our capacity on the WebCargo-platform. The CO2-emissions calculation done by the platform is something that we in Widerøe welcomes, it enables the customers not only to take an active choice when it comes down to the price, but also the impact on the environment," said Thomas Lone, Cargo Manager Widerøe AS.

"We share Wideroe's commitment to both deliver a top-tier air cargo experience but also to forge a more sustainable industry," said Manel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo by Freightos. "We're delighted to help carriers like Wideroe increase informational awareness at the point of booking to reduce capacity underutilization, increase air cargo efficiency, and improve global supply chains." 

Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can get more info and register for a free account at https://www.webcargo.co/price-and-book-air-cargo-in-seconds-with-wideroe/

About Wideroe Cargo

Widerøes Flyveselskap AS, trading as Widerøe, is a Norwegian airline, and is the largest regional airline operating in the Nordic countries. The airline's fleet of 40+ Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, and 3 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, serves over 40 domestic and international destinations. Widerøe has a turnover of 3.5 billion kr; carries 2.8 million annual passengers; has 3,500 employees and performs 450 take-offs and landings each day. Public service obligation services to regional airports make up slightly less than half of Widerøe's operations. The remaining services are to primary airports in Northern Norway, and services from Sandefjord Airport, Torp and Bergen Airport, Flesland to other primary airports, and some international services from Oslo/Gardermoen, Sandefjord/Torp, Kristiansand/Kjevik, Stavanger/Sola, Bergen/Flesland and Trondheim/Værnes. 

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways, El Al, and Emirates SkyCargo.  Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co and access instant electronic bookings with dozens of carriers.

About Freightos

Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO) makes global trade frictionless with the leading international freight booking and payment platform. While international trade is at the core of the global economy, it is powered by a massive global freight market that remains largely offline, increasing costs and reducing supply chain reliability. Visit us at freightos.com

