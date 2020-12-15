WIDEX MOMENT™ Hearing Aids Named CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex Inc. today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the company's WIDEX MOMENT™ natural-sounding hearing aids. The announcement comes ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

WIDEX MOMENT was selected as an honoree in the CES 2021 Innovation Awards Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories for its groundbreaking solution, which is the first digital hearing aid to incorporate dual artificial intelligence engines to improve real-time listening. Furthermore, the WIDEX MOMENT leverages ZeroDelay™ technology to reduce the standard sound delay from 7-10 milliseconds seconds to 0.5 milliseconds, creating natural sound that transforms how people with hearing loss experience the world.

"Widex engineers have worked tirelessly over five years to create a unique, natural hearing platform like WIDEX MOMENT," said Søren Hvidberg Nielsen, President of Widex US. "Hearing aids aren't only used to amplify speech. For people who benefit from them, they open a far wider aural window onto the lives they want to experience. We are grateful the CES Innovation Awards judges recognized the incredible potential of WIDEX MOMENT as a wearable and wellness device."

The WIDEX MOMENT utilizes artificial intelligence to create a better sound experience that leads to higher user acceptance. The device's SoundSense Learn technology adjusts hearing aid settings in two ways using artificial intelligence. First, WIDEX MOMENT learns how users prefer to hear their surroundings by analyzing settings and guiding them through a series of A-B comparisons. Second, they draw from millions of user settings stored in the cloud to help personalize the listening experience.

WIDEX MOMENT hearing aids also include Widex PureSound™ ZeroDelay™ technology, a groundbreaking parallel processing path that all but eliminates latency, resulting in a more natural sound without the "tinny" distortions associated with other hearing aids. By reducing processing latency to just 0.5 milliseconds, Widex ZeroDelay provides users with a new level of clear, natural sound that wasn't possible in older devices.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

The WIDEX MOMENT is available now. Visit Widex virtually at CES 2021, and go to https://www.widex.com/en-us to find a hearing care provider in your area. For hi-res photos, click here.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

Media Contact:

Dan Griffin

Griffin360

[email protected]

212-481-3456

SOURCE Widex

Related Links

http://www.widex.com

