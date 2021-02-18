Widex US Names Retail Branding Veteran Kerrie Coughlin Vice President of Marketing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex US Inc. today announced the appointment of Kerrie Coughlin as Vice President of Marketing, tapped to bolster the Widex brand to its core audiologist and consumer audiences while further driving the success of Widex hearing solutions in the US market.

A veteran of prominent retail brands, Coughlin reports to Sheena Oliver, Chief Marketing Officer of parent company WSA. In addition to overseeing the company's entire marketing and communications portfolio in the United States, Coughlin will support the rollout of several new Widex products designed to complement and enhance the popular WIDEX MOMENT hearing aids, first introduced in 2020.

"Kerrie brings to Widex a unique, expert perspective on positioning, growing, and sustaining new and established category-leading brands," stated Oliver. "She'll leverage this consumer brand experience as she works to build awareness of Widex hearing solutions within both our hearing care community and end-consumers alike. As the hearing technology industry continues to evolve, we're confident that Kerrie possesses the marketing expertise and skills to ensure that Widex maintains its brand leadership position for years to come."

Coughlin's appointment comes on the heels of the successful 2020 launch of the WIDEX MOMENT hearing aids, recognized with CES 2021 Innovation Awards in both the Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories, as well as a Digital Trends Tech for Change Award.

Prior to joining Widex, Coughlin most recently served as the Head of US Marketing for Pandora Jewelry, leading all advertising, sponsorships, promotions, and public relations for the brand. Previously, she was Director of Women's Marketing for JCPenney where she oversaw the creation of the brand's strategic vision and all product and consumer marketing activities, including oversight of Sephora Inside JCP. Coughlin has also held senior leadership positions at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Cavin Klein and J. Crew.

"As a hearing technology pioneer, Widex has been changing the way the world experiences sound for over 60 years," Coughlin said. "The company's hearing aids – most recently WIDEX MOMENT – have established new standards in natural sound and speech intelligibility to enable more people to live richer, healthier, and more connected lives. I look forward to working with an already great Widex team and its partner community to introduce more people across the country to Widex's pure, natural sound."

Coughlin's responsibilities span management of all brand and product marketing for the U.S. market; execution of U.S. marketing-related programs and campaigns; communications with trade and consumer media; and coordinating the rollout of a series of new Widex products scheduled to be released beginning in Q2 2021.

WIDEX MOMENT hearing aids feature multiple breakthrough technologies that have set a new standard in hearing aid performance. Its SoundSense Learn technology leverages artificial intelligence to create a more personalized sound experience that automatically adjusts to the wearer's listening environment. Furthermore, its PureSound™ ZeroDelay™ technology all but eliminates processing latency, resulting in a more natural sound without the "tinny" distortions associated with other hearing aids.

The net result of these two breakthrough technologies is a more perfect, natural sound that's uniquely and automatically tailored to each wearer's listening preferences and profile.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

