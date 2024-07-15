Wienerschnitzel Celebrates National Hot Dog Day on July 17th with 4 Chili Dogs for $4

Wienerschnitzel is Serving Up Savings on mmm…Merican Food for National Hot Dog Day

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel is celebrating one of the best days of the year in America by offering guests an incredible deal on their world-famous Chili Dogs.

On July 17, Wienerschnitzel will be kicking off National Hot Dog Day with a bang. At participating locations nationwide, guests can get four of the brand's iconic Chili Dogs for just $4*. Wienerschnitzel's Chili Dog has been a fan favorite for decades and is one of the most popular menu items because of its secret recipe chili sauce.

Image featuring the National Hot Dog Day deal.

This offer is available in-store only, so be sure to snag your spot in line early – you don't want to miss this!

"The hot dog was created, crafted and perfected in America, so it only makes sense to celebrate one of our favorite holidays by offering guests fantastic savings on our Chili Dogs," said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're always looking for ways to not only honor our fans for their continued loyalty, but capture the attention of folks who haven't tried us yet – we look forward to seeing everyone on July 17 to grab our world-famous Chili Dogs."

Wienerschnitzel offers a plethora of fan-favorite LTO menu items throughout the year, such as their new Mac 'n Cheese, Chili Mac, Mac 'n Cheese Dogs and Burgers which made their debut May 1st. The introduction of exclusive menu offerings allows Wienerschnitzel to connect with new demographics across the brand's growing cult following, with consumers highlighting convenience and menu innovation as key factors in their decision to dine with a brand.

This special promotion comes on the heels of a hot growth streak for Wienerschnitzel, having just recently opened a long-awaited location in the Greater El Paso area, with two more openings in Pharr, Texas and Fountain, Colorado slated for later this summer.

There are nearly 340 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 12 states, more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion plans underway internationally. Wienerschnitzel is looking for those who are experienced multi-unit restaurant operators to be a part of its franchise family. To learn more about the brand and the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com .

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises nearly 350 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez , LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or YouTube to learn more.

*Disclaimer: No substitutions. Original Chili Dogs only. Must buy multiples of 4 for sale price. July 17, 2024 only. At participating locations. Cheese extra. Tax extra.

