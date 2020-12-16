Wild About Sprouts™ And Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN Show How Easy It Can Be To Add Healthy Options To Every Meal Occasion Even Over The Holiday Season

"Wild About Sprouts™ is on a mission to reach consumers across the country with fresh, living, safe, healthy, flavorful sprouts and to show them how to use these tiny plants in everyday eating occasions," said Dan Sholl, General Manager, Wild About Sprouts™. "In order to do this, we partnered with an expert on nutrition, Ilana Muhlstein, to help show how easy it can be to incorporate sprouts into your everyday eating."

"What better time to introduce an easy way to add something healthy to your diet than during the holiday season, typically a time when people tend to over indulge in sweets and meals and perhaps forget some of their healthy eating habits," said Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN, author of 2B Mindset, public speaker, influencer and member of the Leadership Team for the American Heart Association. "We are making it easier to add delicious health benefits to your meals by simply incorporating Wild About Sprouts™ into the foods you already eat! Try adding sprouts to your morning avocado toast, omelet or smoothie to start the day right. Add crunch, flavor, protein and fiber to your day-after turkey or ham sandwich or wrap or toss your holiday salad with a package of Wild About Sprouts™ and a handful of dried cranberries. Serve stuffed mushroom caps or crostini appetizers with a 'hat' of sprouts or create a meal and side in one with sprouts as the bed for your grilled salmon, brisket or chicken. And the easiest way to incorporate sprouts is to simply eat them from the package by the handful. Check out my Instagram page or TikTok for more eating ideas!"

"Eating for health is the trend right now and it's one I hope sticks for all generations moving forward," added Muhlstein. "There is a generation of consumers that don't really know what sprouts are and we are taking on the challenge of helping people understand the benefits of these powerful little plants."

Wild About Sprouts™ come in six varieties. The 100% Clover is sweet and delicate, the Broccoli/Clover blend is mild and peppery, and the "Spicy Blend" of radish and clover brings the heat. Alfalfa has a nutty, mild flavor, the Clover/Alfalfa blend is sweet and nutty and 100% Broccoli is strong, bold and peppery. "There's a flavor combination for all of your favorite dishes," added Muhlstein. "I'm Wild about Broccoli/Clover, find out what you are Wild about!"

Wild About Sprouts™ are different from traditional sprouts and are grown in individual 3 ounce containers using a patented Cold Grown® process (PAT No. 10015936) so, from planting to the plate, the sprouts remain alive and completely untouched until harvested by consumers in their homes. Wild About Sprouts™ are also produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way; being herbicide- and pesticide-free and using only ¼ cup of water per package with no waste.

Rä Foods Wild About Sprouts™ are available at grocers in California as well as the Western United States and many mid-western states. For more information on Wild About Sprouts or for store information, visit www.wildaboutsprouts.com.

