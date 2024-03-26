Wild Florida Launches Wild Florida Cares to Support Community and Conservation Efforts

KENANSVILLE, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida proudly announces the launch of its nonprofit organization, Wild Florida Cares. Dedicated to supporting conservation efforts and providing scholarships to Osceola County high school seniors, Wild Florida Cares is a testament to the organization's commitment to community and environmental care.

With a mission to enrich local communities and safeguard the diverse wildlife symbolic of Florida's natural beauty, Wild Florida Cares has made significant contributions to both conservation efforts and scholarship programs, demonstrating its dedication to making a meaningful impact.

The organization supports a range of initiatives, including Friends of the Florida Panther, Crocfest, the Lemur Conservation Foundation, the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, APPCPanama, and various Osceola County-based projects focusing on education, elder care, and hunger relief.

PJ Brown, Director of Sales at Wild Florida, shared, "We created this foundation as a way to give back to the animals we love, the community we live in, and the ecosystem we all enjoy. It gives us a true purpose to strive to make the world a better place and help the rising generations become successful."

A key aspect of Wild Florida Cares' mission is the provision of annual scholarships designed to foster education and empower future community leaders. "I am so appreciative of all Wild Florida's efforts to give back to the community," said Norah Baker, a scholarship recipient and Valencia College student. "As a recipient of the Wild Florida Cares Scholarship, I can further my education and achieve my goals."

About Wild Florida

Operating in the heart of Central Florida, Wild Florida is committed to providing guests with a unique eco-tour and wildlife experience. Beyond the newly established Wild Florida Cares, the company offers airboat tours, animal encounters, and an extensive Drive-thru Safari Park, positioning itself as a leading destination for nature connection.

Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida,

[email protected]

407-957-3135

