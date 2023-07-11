Wild Florida's Gator Week Raises $7,400 for Wild Florida Scholarship Fund

News provided by

Wild Florida

11 Jul, 2023, 15:39 ET

KENANSVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Wild Florida, Florida's only Airboat, Gator & Drive-thru Safari Park, is delighted to announce the success of its annual Gator Week, which took place from May 29 - June 3, 2023. Through the generous support of visitors and the team at Wild Florida, a grand total of $7,400 was raised for the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund, benefitting local high school seniors in Osceola County.

Continue Reading
The Crusher Show during Gator Week at Wild Florida
The Crusher Show during Gator Week at Wild Florida

Gator Week, an eagerly anticipated event, brought together wildlife enthusiasts, tourists, and locals to celebrate Florida's iconic reptile—the American alligator. During this exciting week-long event, visitors were treated to a wide range of educational and entertaining activities, including live alligator demonstrations, interactive exhibits, airboat rides through the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, and much more.

A key highlight of Gator Week was the opportunity for visitors to make a donation for entry into the Wild Florida Gator Park instead of the standard fee for admission, and they could decide how much to give. Wild Florida's patrons showed incredible generosity, contributing to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund to support local high school seniors pursuing higher education. To further amplify the impact, the Wild Florida team demonstrated their commitment to the cause by matching the funds raised from visitor donations.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Gator Week and the incredible generosity shown by our visitors," said Sam Haught, Co-owner of Wild Florida. "The Wild Florida Scholarship Fund is in its infancy, and we exceeded last year's donation. This community definitely plays a vital role in empowering and supporting the next generation of leaders, and we're proud to be a catalyst of that."

The $7,400 raised during Gator Week will be directly allocated to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to deserving high school seniors in Osceola County who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership qualities, and a passion for conservation. Wild Florida extends its gratitude to all their fans who participated in Gator Week and contributed to the fund.

Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

For more information about Wild Florida and its conservation efforts, please visit www.wildfl.com.

Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida Airboats,
Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park
[email protected]
407-957-3135

SOURCE Wild Florida

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.