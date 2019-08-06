Wild Turkey® Launches Master's Keep Cornerstone Rye

For decades, rye has served as a key pillar of whiskey production on Wild Turkey Hill. While Prohibition caused rye whiskey to fall from favor for decades, Wild Turkey was among the few distilleries to remain dedicated to the craft – which continues to this day with expressions including, Wild Turkey Rye, Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye and Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Rye. This new expression is the triumphant culmination of more than 150 years of Kentucky artisanship and heritage.

It's not atypical for rye whiskies to be aged for around four years. For Master's Keep Cornerstone Rye, Eddie explored what flavors and complexity longer aging can provide. For this limited release, Eddie hand-picked from among his oldest #4 alligator char barrels – each with rye aged between nine and 11 years. From there, Eddie crafted a perfectly balanced, high-aged rye whiskey that exquisitely showcases Wild Turkey's signature bold and spicy flavors.

Eddie found inspiration for Cornerstone Rye within his own family – his son Bruce. While Bruce has returned to Kentucky to apprentice under the watchful eye of his grandfather and father, his appreciation for rye is rooted in his work as a brand ambassador – building relationships with bartenders around the country. This influential community shares his fondness for the taste and quality of Wild Turkey Ryes, which has helped take overall rye whiskey production in the industry from 100,000 barrels in 2010 to now more than 1 million barrels (according to Impact Databank).

"Wild Turkey was one of the few legacy distilleries that remained loyal to crafting Rye even as vodka and gin became the new, hot thing," said Eddie Russell, Master Distiller. "Cornerstone Rye celebrates our continued commitment to the grain. As my own son Bruce has reminded me given his devotion to rye in working with the bartender community, it's a fundamental part of our history."

Master's Keep Cornerstone Rye is an unmistakable nod to the iconic Wild Turkey flavor profile with its enticing, bold and spirited aroma. On the palate, it delivers notes of warm vanilla, black pepper and toasted rye, followed by a cascade of honey and baked apple. At 109 proof (54.5 alc. by volume), the finish is bold, crisp and clean, with lingering notes of sweet spice and oak.

Master's Keep Cornerstone Rye will be a very limited release with approximately 16,000 bottles of this unique spirit available for purchase. The whiskey will be available for a limited time at select retailers in the United States for MRSP $175.00 per 750 mL bottle. For additional information, please visit www.wildturkey.com .

About Wild Turkey

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is located in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have nearly 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey.

The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

