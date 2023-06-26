WILDBRAIN SETTLES OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS UNDER EXCHANGEABLE DEBENTURES

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, announced today that Wildbrain Holdings LLC (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has satisfied in full all of its obligations to repay the US$18.5 million principal amount in outstanding exchangeable secured debentures issued by the Issuer (the "Debentures"). The settlement occurred effective as of June 24, 2023, the maturity date of the Debentures (the "Maturity Date").

As previously announced, the Issuer exercised its right to satisfy its obligation to pay all of the outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest in respect of the Debentures on the Maturity Date by delivering variable voting shares of the Company (valued at 95% of the 20-day VWAP of the variable voting shares on the TSX as at the Maturity Date) in lieu of cash (the "Share Repayment Right") on behalf of certain funds managed by Fine Capital Partners L.P. (the "Holders"). Subsequent to the Issuer's exercise of the Share Repayment Right, the Holders exercised their right to exchange the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures for variable voting shares at a price of US$1.072855 per share, effective as of the Maturity Date. As a result, the Share Repayment Right applied only to accrued and unpaid interest on the Debentures of approximately US$3.8 million. WildBrain issued a total of 19,977,227 variable voting shares to the Holders in satisfaction of all of the Company's obligations under the Debentures.

After giving effect to the settlement of the Debentures, Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns or controls, directly or indirectly, a total of 94,950,237 variable voting shares, representing approximately 47.13%% of the issued and outstanding variable voting shares and common voting shares on a partially diluted basis.

