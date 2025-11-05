WildChina Launches AI Travel Assistant 'WildConcierge' with GuideGeek

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences in China can now start their planning and inspiration process with WildConcierge, an AI travel assistant from WildChina . WildChina is the first tour operator or destination management company (DMC) to leverage GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network .

GuideGeek logo WildConcierge, the new AI from WildChina and GuideGeek.

With a focus on forming authentic connections between travelers and the local people and culture of China, WildChina curates, plans and operates bespoke, immersive journeys for travelers from all over the globe. Those interested in experiential travel to China can now use WildConcierge for high-level inspiration and logistical questions before working with one of WildChina's human travel experts to design and operate their custom journey.

The AI provides personalized, real-time responses in more than 50 languages drawing on extensive data from WildChina, coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology.

To access WildConcierge, travelers can visit wildchina.com and click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner. Start with one of the suggested prompts, or by asking any question about visiting China.

"At WildChina, we have a lot of information stemming from our team's expertise in China travel," says Kendra Tombolato, managing director of marketing at WildChina. "Now, by partnering with GuideGeek's AI, we can share that information with travelers in an efficient and personalized way, allowing them to find the answers and inspiration they need, in real time, before then connecting with one of our China-based travel experts to continue the planning."

WildChina worked with GuideGeek to develop a custom AI chat flow that walks prospective travelers through a series of questions that WildChina's customer service team would normally ask in their first email or call.

"These are things that people don't often think to include in their first outreach, but are key pieces of information that our team needs in order to customize to the WildChina level," says Tombolato. "Now, we are able to gather all this information in an AI chat with the user, saving our customer service team time and allowing us to send our travelers a highly customized, human-made proposal without delay."

"What's most useful about this tool is that it takes over many repetitive manual tasks, saving time for both our team and our travelers," says Olivia Zhao, customer experience marketing specialist at WildChina. "For example, we've been getting a lot of questions about visas following China's newly introduced transit visa and visa-free policies. The specifications can be quite complex, because they are not only nationality and duration-specific, but also depend on the countries of arrival and departure, as well as the travel itinerary within China. From the start, one of the key features we wanted to develop with GuideGeek was an AI answer to this. As far as we know, WildConcierge is the only AI that can provide information on visas for a China trip."

As a destination management company, WildChina is a private company that curates experiences as well as providing hands-on logistical support and local services. More than 50 nonprofit destination marketing organizations around the world — including those representing New Zealand, New York City and Greece — have launched custom AI tools with GuideGeek, but WildChina is the first DMC to do so.

"WildChina is always a top-rated DMC and has been creating truly memorable and meaningful experiences in China for almost two decades," says Ross Borden, CEO of Matador Network and GuideGeek. "Just like the responses from WildConcierge, the experiences WildChina provides are extremely customized and tailored to the interests and preferences of each traveler."

About WildChina

WildChina caters to the curious, the world wanderers, and the wild travelers. We offer socially responsible , off-the-beaten-path adventures tailored to the desires of our leisure, education, and corporate clients. We design journeys that create meaningful connections, support local economies, and keep traditions alive. Our approach centers on long-term relationships with the people and communities we visit. We're here to push the boundaries of travel while ensuring that our guests leave with memories to last a lifetime. We create journeys and experiences that cross the borders of geography and knowledge, challenging preconceptions and inspiring new stories. From learning to make cheese with a farmer in her home to retracing the Ancient Tea-Horse trail with a tea expert, WildChina aims to create life-changing experiences for every traveler. wildchina.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

[email protected]

+1.860.526.1555

SOURCE Matador Network